Patricia Murphy Gov. Brian Kemp is election night’s biggest loser Georgia’s most popular politician goes 0-2. But what if he was right? Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp campaigned for Derek Dooley for U.S. Senate. (Daniel Varnado/AJC)

By Patricia Murphy 26 minutes ago Share

We may have found Gov. Brian Kemp’s blind spot. Despite two successful terms as governor, Kemp’s two highest-profile endorsed candidates, Derek Dooley and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, went down in defeat in the GOP runoffs for U.S. Senate and governor.

Tuesday’s results showed that the governor’s sky-high popularity is neither transferable nor particularly instructive when it comes to picking other Republicans to support for statewide office. Gov. Brian Kemp (left) and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones shake hands before the governor makes his final speech at the Senate, on Sine Die, the last day of the legislative session, in April. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Dooley, the son of legendary UGA football coach Vince Dooley, was little known in Georgia apart from his years as the football coach at the University of Tennessee. He stumbled early when news broke he had not voted for nearly 20 years before the 2024 elections, and his candidacy never caught fire with President Donald Trump or the president’s supporters. When the president endorsed Collins over Dooley, he also singled out Dooley’s comment that the Republican had admitted Trump did not win the Georgia election in 2020.

Gov. Brian Kemp (left) and Derek Dooley greet supporters at a campaign stop for Dooley in Madison. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)