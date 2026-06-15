Education Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera stepping down to head Aspen Institute Cabrera praised for boosting Atlanta public university’s enrollment and federal funding. “Georgia Tech transformed my life, first as a student and later as president,” Ángel Cabrera said in a news release announcing his departure from the school. Here he welcome everyone to the school's spring commencement. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Jason Armesto 1 hour ago Share

One of Georgia’s premier universities is losing its president. Georgia Tech announced Monday that Ángel Cabrera has taken another job. He’ll leave the public Atlanta school in November to join the Aspen Institute, a nonprofit that describes its mission as “driv(ing) change through dialogue, leadership, and action to help solve the greatest challenges of our time.”

Cabrera, himself a Georgia Tech alum, has largely been heralded as a success since taking over the presidency in 2019. Under his stewardship, Georgia Tech increased its annual enrollment by 55%, according to the school. In fall 2024, it surpassed Georgia State University to become the highest enrolled college in the state. It’s only added students since; last fall the school enrolled more than 56,700 students, and last year it received a record number of applications. Georgia Tech, in announcing the news, noted Cabrera helped the school become No. 1 nationally in research expenditures among universities without a medical school and No. 2 nationally in federal research funding. He also oversaw an expansion and modernization of the campus, including two towers at Tech Square in Midtown Atlanta that are expected to be fully operational this fall.

The news release included a statement from Cabrera in which he said leading the school was the honor of a lifetime.

“Georgia Tech transformed my life, first as a student and later as president,” Cabrera said. “I leave with immense gratitude for the students, faculty, staff, alumni, and supporters who have made our shared progress possible and with tremendous confidence that Georgia Tech’s best days are still ahead.” He did not offer an explanation for his decision to leave. In an email he addressed to the Georgia Tech community, Cabrera called stepping down “among the most difficult decisions I have ever made.” The University System of Georgia will announce Georgia Tech’s next leadership “at a later date,” and Cabrera will stay until November for a smooth transition, according to the press release. Cabrera’s success at the school was reflected by his salary. He is the highest-paid president within the University System of Georgia and was slated to make nearly $1.2 million compensation in fiscal year 2027. His contract included an additional $250,000 from Tech’s foundation if he met certain employment and performance standards. If the current Aspen Institute president’s salary is any indication, Cabrera could be taking a pay cut. Outgoing president and CEO Dan Porterfield received roughly $910,000 in compensation in 2024, according to Aspen’s tax filings.

Margot Pritzker, chair of the Aspen Board of Trustees, said in a media release that Cabrera “embodies the values that define our organization: a belief in the power of dialogue across difference, a commitment to human dignity, and a dedication to leadership as a force for the common good.” In that same release, Cabrera said the Aspen Institute “occupies a rare and vital place in the world,” and he has been part of that community for years. “I know firsthand the power of this organization to change how people see themselves, each other, and what they can do together,” he said. Sonny Perdue, chancellor of the University System of Georgia, said Cabrera’s impact goes beyond the numbers he achieved at Georgia Tech. “He’s been a constant, visible force, listening to stakeholders at every level, cheering on their success, and solidifying Georgia Tech’s reputation as a world-class, global research institution,” Perdue said in the Georgia Tech release. “The Tech community likes to say, ‘We can do that,’ and Ángel has done it, which means we have our work cut out for us to maintain this momentum when he leaves.” Leading a university is a demanding and difficult job, and Cabrera’s tenure exceeded a national average that’s been steadily declining, according to data from the American Council on Education.