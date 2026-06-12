Politically Georgia Candidates jockey for Trump’s blessing in GOP governor’s race Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Republican candidate for governor, speaks during President Donald Trump's rally at Rome's Coosa Steel service center in February. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Today’s newsletter highlights Test your knowledge with our weekly news quiz.

An audit finds hand-marked ballots drove most discrepancies in the May primaries.

Brian Kemp appoints Paige Reese Whitaker to an open seat on the Georgia Court of Appeals.

MAGA mantle Lt. Gov. Burt Jones speaks at then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's rally in Cobb County in 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) President Donald Trump never held a major rally for Lt. Gov. Burt Jones in the closing days of Georgia’s Republican gubernatorial runoff. But on Thursday, he offered a reminder of where he stands. The president headlined a tele-rally last night for the lieutenant governor, praising Jones as a “fanatic when it came to election fraud” and urging supporters to turn out for the Tuesday runoff. “It’s very important you get out and vote for Burt,” Trump said. “He’s been with me from the very beginning.”

The virtual event had all the familiar MAGA trappings. It opened with Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA,” the unofficial anthem of Trump’s movement, before Jones introduced the president.

The president also revived his familiar, but disproven, claims about election fraud in Georgia, praising Jones for his help following the 2020 elections. “He was a fanatic when it came to election fraud,” Trump said of the lieutenant governor. “He believed it and he knows that we’ve been proven right.” Jones wasn’t the only candidate invoking Trump’s name Thursday ahead of the runoff. An hour earlier, rival Rick Jackson was courting conservative activists at a campaign stop in Woodstock, where he cast himself as an outsider who can bring Trump-style business acumen to the governor’s office. “I’ll do the same thing, like President Trump. I’m just going to have a southern tone,” Jackson said. “Mark my words, I’ll be his favorite governor.”

For all the money, strategy and insider maneuvering shaping this race, the final days also surface a simpler question: Which candidate can most convincingly claim the MAGA mantle? Friday news quiz Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks to reporters on Thursday at the Capitol after the House failed to temporarily extend FISA, the law that allows the U.S. to gather intelligence abroad. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP) Good morning! How closely did you follow the news this week? Find out by taking our quiz. You’ll find the answers at the end of the newsletter. Audio recorded during a recent campaign stop raised questions about Republican Rick Jackson’s position on what issue? A) Exceptions to Georgia’s abortion ban.

B) Data centers.

C) Income taxes.

D) Climate change.

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson asked to meet with U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock this week. What did he want to discuss? A) Legislation that would change the name of Fort Benning, a U.S. Army base originally named after a Confederate general.

B) Warnock’s comments that House Republicans’ prayer before voting to cut Medicaid was “more performative rather than substantive.”

C) A Republican-backed bill that would spend $70 billion supporting the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement actions.

D) Coordinating outfits for national seersucker day. Georgia has 159 counties. Which county was the only one where Rick Jackson and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones finished in a tie during last month’s primary? A) Habersham

B) Hall

C) Hancock

D) Haralson State Sen. Greg Dolezal, a Republican candidate for lieutenant governor in Tuesday’s runoff, is suing Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Why?

A) He wants Raffensperger to allow observers into his office’s election night reporting center.

B) He wants the Secretary of State’s office to institute a new paper-ballot voting system.

C) He says Raffensperger is ignoring a court order to disclose more information from the state’s voter list.

D) He is challenging a state regulation giving voters more time to turn in absentee ballots. Judicial void? Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker, pictured during a January court hearing. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) In last month’s primary elections, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker was one of two judges ousted by prosecutors in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office. Last night, she landed a promotion: Gov. Brian Kemp appointed her to an open seat on the Georgia Court of Appeals. Now comes the scramble to determine what happens to the Superior Court seat won by prosecutor Nikia Smith Sellers, who defeated Whitaker in May and is set to take office Jan. 1.

Under the Georgia Constitution, judicial vacancies are filled by gubernatorial appointment, and appointees serve until a successor is selected and qualified after the next general election more than six months after their appointment. Some legal experts worry that could allow Kemp to appoint Whitaker’s replacement and leave Sellers’ victory in limbo until 2028. Kemp’s office didn’t immediately comment. Paper problems Advocates hold signs advocating for paper ballots during a news conference in January at the Georgia Capitol. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) A ballot image audit of all 2,081,900 votes cast in last month’s primary found 159 discrepancies, meaning 99.9924% of votes were correctly counted.

But a closer look at the numbers shows most of the issues were with the few ballots that were marked by hand. Only 43,833 ballots were marked by hand — just over 2% of all ballots cast. Yet hand-marked ballots accounted for 143 of incorrectly counted votes, or nearly 90% of all discrepancies. Raffensperger, a Republican who finished third in last month’s primary for governor, called the findings “significant” because it shows the state’s touchscreen voting system and the machines that count those ballots are “fundamentally more accurate and more secure than relying on hand-marked, hand-counted ballots.” The audit, and Raffensperger’s comments, come as lawmakers prepare to convene a special session next week, in part, to address how Georgia counts votes. Some Republican state senators have pushed to ditch QR-code vote tallying and the state’s touchscreen voting system and replace it with hand-marked ballots. Lawmakers could also opt to keep the current system and continue using QR codes by extending a deadline to change how it counts votes. Carr PAC spending Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, left, and Republican candidate for governor Rick Jackson. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Attorney General Chris Carr isn’t just endorsing Jackson and forcefully backing his campaign for governor. The outside group that boosted Carr’s own bid is now financing a string of ads promoting Jackson. Keep Georgia Strong Action spent roughly $2 million this campaign cycle backing Carr’s candidacy. Lately, it has also placed at least $900,000 in fresh ads supporting Jackson. A spokesman for the group didn’t immediately comment on who was funding the new ad buy. The latest spots promote Carr’s endorsement of Jackson while battering Jones. Buddy for Burt Buddy Carter greets supporters at an election night watch party last month in Sandy Springs. (Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC) U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter has noticeably stayed out of the U.S. Senate runoff since he was eliminated in the May primary, having not endorsed either U.S. Rep. Mike Collins or former football coach Derek Dooley.

But Carter waded into the GOP governor’s race runoff Thursday to endorse Jones, whom he called “the real deal.” “Georgians can’t be bought. That’s why we need Burt Jones as governor of the state of Georgia,” he said. Carter finished with 25% of the vote in the Senate contest, with much of that support concentrated in his Southeast Georgia congressional district. His support could be a helpful last-minute boost for Jones as he and Jackson come down to what looks like a neck-and-neck race. So far, it looks like Carter’s Senate rivals won’t be so lucky. Listen up There is no “Politically Georgia” podcast today. We’ll be back on Monday. You can listen and subscribe to “Politically Georgia” for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode. Base renaming A new Fort Benning sign is shown outside of the Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning in April 2025 in Columbus, not long after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth signed a memorandum renaming Fort Moore back to Fort Benning. (Natrice Miller/AJC 2025) A bill moving through the U.S. House would change the names of two Georgia military bases that were originally named after Confederates. But a version moving through the U.S. Senate would leave those names alone. The Senate’s version, which cleared a committee on Thursday, would rename three bases in Virginia named for Confederates. The House version would change Fort Benning near Columbus back to Fort Moore. Fort Gordon near Augusta would be changed to Fort Shughart-Gordon. Both versions agree to codify Trump’s renaming of the Department of Defense to the Department of War.

Lawmakers aren’t expected to finish work on the legislation, which would amend the National Defense Authorization Act, until the end of the year. That leaves plenty of times for more amendments. Today in Washington Trump has no public events on his schedule ahead as he begins his birthday weekend.

The House is out until June 23.

The Senate returns on Monday. FISA lapse U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, center, is seen at the White House in January 2025. (Nathan Posner for the AJC) A vote in the U.S. House to temporarily extend a foreign surveillance program failed Thursday after 19 Republicans joined with all but seven Democrats to oppose the measure. U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens, was among the conservatives who cited privacy concerns as the reason they opposed reauthorizing the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

“Congress needs to fix FISA, not kick the can down the road,” he wrote on X. “Get a warrant. Uphold the Fourth Amendment. End the surveillance state.” Key provisions of FISA will likely lapse later today. Lawmakers left town on Thursday. Because the House is out all next week, any attempts to reauthorize the program won’t happen until June 23 at the earliest. A measure providing long-term reauthorizations does not have enough support from Republicans to pass without the support of Democrats. And few Democrats were willing to vote for the bill once Trump announced an ally with no relevant experience, Bill Pulte, would serve as the acting director of national intelligence. Shoutouts State Rep. Reynaldo "Rey" Martinez, R-Loanville. (Courtesy) Today’s birthdays: