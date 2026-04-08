Politics Two Democrats and a Republican secure seats in the Georgia Legislature Special runoff elections took place in Senate District 53 and House districts 94 and 130. A voter leaves the Oak Road Lutheran Church after casting his ballot for the special election for the House District 94 election, Tuesday, March, 10, 2025, in Lilburn, Ga. The House District 94 seat was vacated when former State Rep. Karen Bennett, D-Stone Mountain, resigned in January. This resignation triggered a special election to fill her seat for the remainder of the year. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Caleb Groves 25 minutes ago Share

Voters appeared to elect two Democratic state representatives and one Republican state senator Tuesday in special election runoffs across the northern half of the state. The results did not change the partisan mix in the Republican-majority General Assembly, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s office.

Senate District 53 Republican Lanny Thomas handily won the race to fill former state Sen. Colton Moore’s vacant deep-red northwest Georgia state Senate district seat after the Trenton Republican ran for Congress. Moore resigned his Senate post earlier this year to run in the special election to fill former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s seat in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. Thomas, former mayor of Trion, has been on the mend from a life-threatening aortic dissection all while running for the state Senate. He said he couldn’t have won without his campaign staff. “The team that has surrounded me has been phenomenal,” said Thomas. “The work they put in to help my campaign.”

But the work isn’t over for Thomas with the May primaries ahead.

“We’re going to finish this drill today, and we’re just going to start another one,” the former high school basketball coach said. Thomas has said he aims to eliminate the state income tax, support law enforcement and work to improve literacy among children. Thomas held a commanding lead over Democrat Jack Zibluk late Tuesday. Republican Lanny Thomas. (Courtesy) Democrat Jack Zibluk. (Courtesy)

House District 94 Democrat Venola Mason appeared poised to fill a vacancy in the district seat formerly held by state Rep. Karen Bennett, who resigned earlier this year before pleading guilty to lying to collect federal unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mason held a significant lead over Democrat Kelly Kautz, an attorney and former Snellville mayor, late Tuesday in the safely Democratic district that spans parts of DeKalb and Gwinnett counties. “I’m ready to get to work, focused on strengthening our public schools, expanding economic opportunity and ensuring access to affordable health care for every family in our district,” said Mason. It comes after Mason led Kautz in last month’s special election by about 21% of the vote in the four-person race, where no candidate won outright. Campaign signs for Venola Mason, left, and Kelly Kautz are shown in front of the polling precinct for the special election for the House District 94 election at Oak Road Lutheran Church, Tuesday, March, 10, 2025, in Lilburn, Ga. The House District 94 seat was vacated when former State Rep. Karen Bennett, D-Stone Mountain, resigned in January. This resignation triggered a special election to fill her seat for the remainder of the year. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Democrat Venola Mason. (Courtesy) House District 130 In the Augusta area race for House District 130, former Democratic state Rep. Sheila Clark Nelson appeared to beat Republican Thomas McAdams late Tuesday. Nelson led by more than 30% with nearly all returns in. Nelson came in first in the six-way race last month. McAdams secured his position in the runoff, taking second place in the March special election, narrowly beating the third-place contender by seven votes. Nelson will take a seat in the House after former Democratic state Rep. Lynn Heffner resigned from her seat in January. Heffner said her home was unlivable after it sustained damage from Hurricane Helene and that she could no longer meet legal requirements to live in her district. Nelson did not respond to multiple requests for comment.