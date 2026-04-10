Politics Leaders share updates on Georgia’s agriculture industry over ham and eggs Democratic and Republican leaders shared their vision for Georgia’s largest industry at the annual meeting at Fort Valley State University. Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper (left) shakes hands with U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany, during the annual Ham & Eggs Legislative Breakfast at Fort Valley State University on April 9, 2026. (Rebecca Evans/Fort Valley State University)

By Tia Mitchell 20 minutes ago Share

FORT VALLEY — U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop painted a grim picture for farmers and community leaders gathered Thursday to hear the latest updates from Washington. “I have to say that it has been rough for the last few years in farm country and rural communities all across the country,” the Albany Democrat told the group at the annual Ham & Eggs Legislative Breakfast at Fort Valley State University.

Bishop said $120 million in federal grants and funding for Georgia never materialized as President Donald Trump rolls back nutrition programs and scraps initiatives containing the word “climate” in the description. Other factors contributing to hardships in the industry include record high temperatures in the spring and hard freezes in the winter, natural disasters, difficulties finding workers to tend to fields, the impact of Trump’s tariffs and even the war with Iran. “The war has really driven costs high and made margins really narrow, now eliminated,” Bishop said. “And we’ve been hearing from communities all across the country that producers need economic assistance ... because of the natural disasters, disaster relief.” Bishop said he has been working hard as the top-ranking Democrat on the House subcommittee on agriculture spending to get the resources that farmers need. And he said the Trump and Republican-backed “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” which he did not support because of its cuts to Medicaid and other social programs, also had positive points.

“There were some good things that came out of it, particularly for our producers and our rural communities,” he said, adding that there was money included in the bill to strengthen programs for farmers in need.

Ron Brown, who teaches agriculture classes at Forest Park High School in Clayton County, was attending his first Ham & Eggs Breakfast and did not know his meal would come with so much information. He enjoyed hearing from a bipartisan list of speakers that also included state Rep. Robert Dickey, a Republican who serves as chairman of the House’s Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee, and Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper. Brown liked that every speaker stressed the need for a bipartisan approach to supporting Georgia’s farmers and food producers. He also noted that the Republicans spoke in support for programs specifically targeting people of color in the industry. Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper chats with Fort Valley State University students during the annual Ham & Eggs legislative breakfast on April 9, 2026. (Photo courtesy of Rebecca Evans/Fort Valley State University) “I think there could be quite a bit of agreement that goes across the aisles with both parties to move agriculture forward in more of a beneficial way, versus the fighting against each other,” he said.