Andre Dickens defends Gavin Newsom’s SAT remark as ‘moment of vulnerability’

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens defended remarks made by California Gov. Gavin Newsom while on a book tour in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens defended remarks made by California Gov. Gavin Newsom while on a book tour in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
1 hour ago

Fighting words

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (left) discussed his new book with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens at the Rialto Theater in Atlanta on Sunday. (Riley Bunch/AJC)
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (left) discussed his new book with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens at the Rialto Theater in Atlanta on Sunday. (Riley Bunch/AJC)

“Spare me your fake … outrage.”

That’s how California Gov. Gavin Newsom summed up the MAGA-tinged backlash over his comments about his SAT score and struggles with dyslexia during a stop at his book tour in Atlanta on Sunday.

The Democrat, a potential 2028 presidential candidate, was answering a question from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens about his “two separate lives” and learning disabilities.

“I’m not trying to impress you. I’m just trying to impress upon you: I’m like you. I’m no better than you. You know, I’m a 960 SAT guy. And I’m not trying to offend anyone, you know, trying to act all there if you got 940. Literally, a 960 SAT guy. I cannot — you’ve never seen me read a speech, because I cannot read a speech. Maybe the wrong business to be in. My dyslexia, I haven’t overcome dyslexia. I’m living with it,” he said.

Inside the packed Rialto Center for the Arts, the line landed. Newsom was interrupted by laughter several times. But online it detonated.

Right-wing accounts clipped the remarks and recast them as something else — suggesting he told a Black audience, “I’m like you. I can’t read.”

Never mind that the crowd at the downtown Atlanta theater was mostly white. Never mind that those words were never uttered. The outrage machine churned anyway.

President Donald Trump’s political account accused him of calling “black people dumb.” So did several Republican U.S. senators. Even Nicki Minaj, a Trump ally, added her criticism.

Plenty of others, including some conservative pundits, dismissed the outrage as overreach. One of the sharpest responses came from Dickens, who moderated the discussion.

“That wasn’t an attack on anyone. It was a moment of vulnerability about his own journey,” he said on social media. “We’ve gotten so used to loud, chest-pounding politics that when someone speaks about shortcomings, people try to twist it into something else.”

Good morning! Happy birthday to The Atlanta Journal, which published its first edition 143 years ago today. The paper merged with The Atlanta Constitution in 2001 to form the AJC.

Here are three other things to know for today:

Body cameras

Georgia lawmakers are weighing whether police body camera footage should be released to the public. (AJC file photo)
Georgia lawmakers are weighing whether police body camera footage should be released to the public. (AJC file photo)

The Georgia House is working on a bill to stop police departments from releasing body camera footage to the public. They’re still sorting out what the exceptions will be, including family members, criminal defendants and parties to civil litigation.

It appears the news media won’t make that list.

An amendment pushed by state Rep. Matt Reeves, R-Duluth, would have created an exception for licensed broadcasters and newspapers designated as the official publisher of legal notices.

“I think it would be a good idea to let responsible journalists investigate and ask questions about the matter,” he said. “Oftentimes that’s how you get to the truth.”

State Rep. Trey Kelley, R-Cedartown, noted the amendment would have excluded lots of online publications and others that don’t publish legal notices. For Kelley, he said the right to privacy trumps the freedom of the press.

“I don’t have the trust of the media that others may,” he said.

Tax cuts

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is a Republican candidate for governor. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is a Republican candidate for governor. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican candidate for governor, announced today he wants to eliminate Georgia’s income tax on retirement benefits.

Raffensperger said a retiree withdrawing $100,000 a year would save roughly $5,000 annually at the current state income tax rate.

“For decades, Georgia retirees have been punished for doing the right thing,” Raffensperger said. “They worked hard, saved responsibly, paid their taxes, and then the government comes back for another bite when they are on fixed income. That ends when I’m governor.”

Under current law, Georgia taxes retirement distributions at the state income tax rate but offers a retirement income exclusion of $35,000 for those ages 62 to 64 and $65,000 for those 65 and older. The state does not tax Social Security benefits.

Campaign roundup

Republican state Rep. Lynn Smith of Newnan is retiring. She first took office in 1997. (Courtesy photo)
Republican state Rep. Lynn Smith of Newnan is retiring. She first took office in 1997. (Courtesy photo)

We’re just 10 days away from the filing deadline for the November general election. The qualifying window doesn’t open until Monday. But many candidates are already announcing.

Here’s an update from Monday:

State Rep. Carolyn Hugley, D-Columbus, conferred with a colleague recently at the Capitol in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
State Rep. Carolyn Hugley, D-Columbus, conferred with a colleague recently at the Capitol in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

It’s Day 23 of the legislative session. Some happenings:

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who is running for governor, spoke during a rally for President Donald Trump rally at Coosa Steel in Rome on Thursday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who is running for governor, spoke during a rally for President Donald Trump rally at Coosa Steel in Rome on Thursday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast we break down President Donald Trump’s recent trip to Georgia and what it means for the candidacies of Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, Derek Dooley and others.

ICE training

Ryan Schwank, (left) the former counsel for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, testified at a forum hosted by Democrats in Washington on Monday. (Screenshot/C-SPAN)
Ryan Schwank, (left) the former counsel for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, testified at a forum hosted by Democrats in Washington on Monday. (Screenshot/C-SPAN)

The Federal Law Endorsement Training Center in Glynn County has long been a point of pride for Georgia leaders on the coast.

But the former counsel for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had a stark warning on Capitol Hill Monday about the training ICE recruits have been getting recently.

“I swore an oath to uphold the Constitution when I joined ICE … I followed it when I resigned,” Ryan Schwank testified during a forum hosted by Democrats. “The legally required training program at the ICE academy is deficient, defective and broken.”

Schwank was concerned about a decision to cut 240 hours from a 584-hour training program. He was also upset about new guidance on when officers can enter a home without a judicial warrant, which he called unconstitutional.

“Without reform, ICE will graduate thousands of new officers who do not know their constitutional duty, do not know the limits of their authority, and do not have the training to recognize an unlawful order,” he said.

The U .S. Capitol in Washington on the eve of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. (Matt Rourke/AP)
The U .S. Capitol in Washington on the eve of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. (Matt Rourke/AP)

State of the Union

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams (in pearls), D-Atlanta, said that she is not attending the State of the Union address. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams (in pearls), D-Atlanta, said that she is not attending the State of the Union address. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, is not attending tonight’s State of the Union address. Her decision comes after Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries encouraged Democrats who didn’t think they could sit quietly through President Donald Trump’s speech to skip it.

Williams instead will participate in a livestream on Facebook and YouTube that her office is calling “The Reality Check.”

Other Georgia Republicans and Democrats are attending the speech. Among the guests:

President Donald Trump listened as Allyson Phillips, the mother of the late Laken Riley, spoke during the Angel Families Remembrance Ceremony at the White House on Monday. (Nathan Posner for the AJC)
President Donald Trump listened as Allyson Phillips, the mother of the late Laken Riley, spoke during the Angel Families Remembrance Ceremony at the White House on Monday. (Nathan Posner for the AJC)

Allyson Phillips, the mother of Laken Riley, was at the White House on Monday when President Donald Trump signed a proclamation designating Feb. 22 as a day of remembrance for those killed by people living in the country illegally. Sunday was the two-year anniversary of Riley’s death.

