NAACP and voting rights groups fear misuse of seized Fulton voter data

A coalition of groups filed a motion Sunday to join a lawsuit against the Justice Department over Fulton FBI raid.

A coalition of groups filed a motion Sunday to join a lawsuit against the Justice Department over Fulton FBI raid.

The motion, filed in U.S. District Court in Atlanta, seeks to bar the government from using the sensitive voter information to help create a national voter registration database or use the information for immigration enforcement or other purposes unrelated to its ongoing criminal investigation.

A coalition of voting rights groups have filed a motion to prohibit federal authorities from misusing voter information recently seized from Fulton County.

Misusing the seized 2020 voter rolls would breach the privacy guaranteed by state law when “millions of Georgians entrusted the state with their sensitive personal information to participate in the electoral process,” the motion says.

The motion was filed by the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law on behalf of the national NAACP, the NAACP’s Georgia and Atlanta branches, and the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda. It’s the latest legal salvo in the battle over Fulton County’s 2020 election.

The search warrant for the Jan. 28 FBI raid on Fulton’s Union City election office shows the agency sought to obtain the county’s ballots, voter rolls and other material from the election.

An affidavit used to justify the seizure shows the Justice Department is investigating longstanding allegations of voting fraud. The allegations already have been investigated by the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, which found problems but no intentional misconduct.