Politics Georgia bars First Liberty exec from selling securities, seeks criminal probe Secretary of State’s Office says Brant Frost V misled investors as alleged $140 million scheme unraveled. Brant Frost V, the son of the founder of First Liberty Building & Loan, has been barred from selling securities by the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office. Frost was a public face of the failed Newnan-based lender, which collapsed last year and which the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission called a Ponzi scheme. Here, Frost is seen in a screenshot from a media appearance. (YouTube screenshot)

Georgia’s top securities official has barred a key executive of the collapsed First Liberty Building & Loan from the industry and referred his case to a district attorney for prosecution, dramatically escalating the state’s investigation into the politically connected firm. The filing on Wednesday targeting Brant Frost V, the son of the firm’s founder, intensifies the fallout from an alleged investment scheme that federal regulators say bilked dozens out of more than $140 million.

The emergency order filed by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office accused Frost V of selling unregistered securities, acting without proper licenses and misleading investors about the risks tied to First Liberty. A separate filing urges Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney Herb Cranford to investigate for potential charges. RELATED Georgia investigators ramp up probe into First Liberty collapse First Liberty wasn’t a bank. The company made loans and sold interests in those loans to investors. It advertised them as safe investments offering hefty returns. The company, which abruptly closed in late June, was founded by Brant Frost IV, who developed deep ties to the state’s conservative causes. His son, Brant Frost V, was also a pitchman for the business on conservative talk shows.

Frost V did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Cranford told the AJC he had received the referral but declined further comment.

Wednesday’s actions by Raffensperger’s office are the latest twist in the collapse of a lending business that has roiled GOP politics. The federal Securities and Exchange Commission made public its investigation last year days after First Liberty collapsed, naming Frost IV in a sweeping lawsuit, which labeled the business a Ponzi scheme. RELATED Raffensperger ramps up First Liberty probe as lawmakers seek to curb powers No criminal charges have been filed against Frost IV or his son, but many of the victims say they want justice. Raffensperger, meanwhile, has leaned into his aggressive approach to the probe during his bid for governor. Frost IV has issued a public apology and urged investors to cooperate with federal officials. But Frost V has declined repeated requests for comment, including after he was elected to a Coweta County GOP post in August. Records show he was recently licensed as an insurance agent and launched a new firm under the name “E.B. Frost.”

RELATED Victims and politics collide as Raffensperger spotlights First Liberty fallout Raffensperger’s actions also come as powerful Georgia House Republicans back legislation that would strip his office of its authority over securities and commodities regulation and transfer it to the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance. “This is just the first of many orders we expect to file soon,” Raffensperger said. The emergency order immediately bars Frost V from acting as a securities agent or investment adviser in Georgia and imposes a $500,000 civil penalty. He has 30 days to request a hearing before it becomes final. The 15-page order outlines what regulators describe as a pattern of misleading statements and omissions made to investors as First Liberty raised millions of dollars. The order cited the experiences of several individuals who invested in First Liberty through Frost V.