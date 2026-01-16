Politics The man behind Mike Collins’ rise now faces mounting scrutiny Ethics review of U.S. Rep. Mike Collins mostly deals with the actions of senior policy adviser Brandon Phillips, a veteran GOP enforcer with a history of controversy. (Photo Illustration: Broly Su/AJC | Source: Courtesy of Brandon Phillips)

Wherever U.S. Rep. Mike Collins goes, Brandon Phillips is rarely far behind. The Republican congressman has kept Phillips close despite a trail of controversies that long predates their personal and professional ties. Once President Donald Trump’s Georgia point man, Phillips helped Collins capture his deep-red district in 2022 then worked to position him as the early GOP front-runner in this year’s Senate race against Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff.

But Phillips also brings a contentious history, marked by run-ins with law enforcement and allegations of violent behavior. Now he’s facing an official ethics inquiry centering on allegations that Phillips misused taxpayer funds and paid his girlfriend for a no-show internship. The claims, under review by the House Ethics Committee, threaten to complicate Collins’ campaign as he competes in one of the nation’s most competitive Senate races. RELATED Ethics Committee reviewing claims U.S. Rep. Mike Collins misused funds The allegations haven’t deterred Collins, who told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he has no plans to cut ties with his right-hand man. Phillips recently was given a new title of senior policy adviser. “He’s a great guy, and I have full confidence in him,” Collins said.

But they do put a spotlight on a canny operative who has built a reputation — and a growing client list — as someone both revered and feared in Georgia GOP politics.

“He is a fierce competitor who can win against insurmountable odds,” said state Rep. James Burchett, a Valdosta Republican who has hired Phillips in the past. “Serious candidates want him fighting in their corner, and as important, (they) don’t want him in the other camp.” Republican operative Brandon Phillips (right) speaks with a colleague. (AJC file) To Phillips’ admirers, he is a shrewd strategist with a knack for translating Trump’s appeal to homegrown candidates. To his critics, he is a political liability waiting to explode. “Everyone that’s worked in Georgia politics longer than a day knows this guy’s a time bomb,” said Jefferson Thomas, a strategist for a PAC backing GOP rival Derek Dooley’s campaign. “So the question for Mike Collins is: Are you just naive, or do you like enabling staffers who defraud taxpayers out hundreds of thousands of dollars?”

And Ossoff, who won his seat in 2021 by hammering an anti-corruption message, has signaled he could return to that playbook. “Any misuse of taxpayer dollars is unacceptable and disturbing,” Ossoff told the AJC when news of the ethics probe broke earlier this month. Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks during his Rally For Our Republic event on Saturday, July 12, 2025, inside the Kehoe Iron Works building at Trustees Garden in Savannah. (Sarah Peacock for the AJC 2025) According to the congressional report, investigators found “substantial reason to believe” House rules were violated in Collins’ office when Phillips hired his girlfriend, Caroline Craze, as an intern at the district office in Monroe. Staffers said they never saw the girlfriend in the office and found no evidence she completed any work, but she was paid $10,200. Craze appeared to work full time at Atlanta-based Cox Communications at the time, the Office of Congressional Conduct review said. Cox is the parent company of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The same report outlined accusations that Phillips worked full time on campaigns during the summer of 2024 while continuing to collect his full congressional salary. There also are questions about his use of congressional travel funds, possibly for campaign-related purposes or to pay for his personal commute to and from his home in ways that may violate the rules. A Collins spokesperson dismissed the allegations as a “sad attempt to derail one of Georgia’s most effective conservative legislators in Congress.” He blamed “disgruntled” former staffers for the allegations and said he was confident they would be dismissed. The scrutiny could grow. A separate Atlanta Journal-Constitution review of congressional spending records revealed that Phillips received roughly $180,000 in reimbursements for office-related expenses like printing and producing tele-town halls Phillips put on his credit card. RELATED U.S. Rep. Mike Collins pushes back on the criticism of his social media posts U.S. Rep. Mike Collins speaks in front of supporters of Donald Trump during the Team Trump Iowa Campaign event ahead of the 2024 Iowa Caucus at ShinyTop Brewery on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Fort Dodge, Iowa. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2024)

Collins’ office said the payments were “legitimate and permissible” thanks to a privilege that allows lawmakers to use congressional funds to communicate their official activities and agendas through advertisements and events targeting voters in their districts. “None of the payments are income, nor do any staff have an ownership stake in any of the vendors used,” a spokesperson said. The office provided receipts for five transactions showing Phillips was reimbursed, though it did not supply documentation for all of them. Three ethics experts contacted by the AJC say it’s worth a closer look. “Given the extensive allegations of misusing public funds by Phillips, the receipt of another $180,000 by Phillips from the Republican’s official House budget for various mailings, advertisements and communications must also be closely scrutinized for abuse,” said Craig Holman, an ethics expert with Public Citizen, a Washington-based government watchdog group. A contentious record For veteran Georgia political observers, Phillips’ reemergence at the center of controversy fits a familiar pattern.

As comfortable hunting wild hogs as he was crafting campaign strategy, Phillips cultivated the image of a political brawler at ease in any terrain. His social media accounts reinforced that persona, brimming with photos of political exploits — none more prominently displayed than a black-and-white image of Phillips striding alongside Donald Trump, both men flashing thumbs-up signs. That bravado came with consequences. He resigned as Trump’s Georgia state director just weeks before the 2016 election after his guilty plea to criminal trespassing charges years prior resurfaced. RELATED U.S. Rep. Mike Collins acknowledges criticism after reposting racist video Court records from 2008 show he admitted he destroyed a laptop and slashed another person’s tires in Bibb County and was sentenced under first offender status to three years on probation and ordered to pay $1,500 in restitution. Just months later, Phillips was charged with simple assault and battery in an altercation with a neighbor at a townhome complex, though the charges were dropped after he completed a pretrial diversion program.

His temper would follow him. In November 2022, he was charged with a misdemeanor in Dougherty County for allegedly kicking GOP activist Tifani Eledge’s dog. At the time, Eledge and Phillips were in a dispute after she publicly accused him of mishandling Republican Party funds. Prosecutors ultimately decided not to pursue charges. “He tries to intimidate, threaten and get people to back down who want to investigate him. I did what I had to do,” Eledge said. “I told authorities.” Attorney William Shingler, who represented Phillips at the time, said the dog-kicking case hinged on a single eyewitness loyal to Eledge even though it took place in a crowded room during a Herschel Walker Senate campaign event. In July 2024, Phillips was in a scuffle at a Trump campaign office opening in Valdosta, where he was accused of spitting in the face of a paper-ballot advocate with a history of confronting political leaders. Phillips denied spitting on the activist. And this month, a video circulated that appears to show Phillips in a brawl at a Washington bar last summer. Neither Phillips nor other staffers on Collins’ campaign or in his congressional office would comment on the footage, though they did not deny the video shows Phillips throwing a punch. The Republican pollster identified as the other person in the fight video also did not respond to the AJC’s inquiries.

The allegations haven’t slowed his career. In fact, some Republicans hire him because of his image as an enforcer who is valued for his willingness to do anything to win. Bob Gray (left) speaks to the crowd of attendees at the Georgia 6th Congressional District debate in Marietta on March 29, 2017. (Henry Taylor for the AJC 2017) During the heated 2017 special election for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, the Phillips-run Bob Gray campaign delighted in getting under rivals’ skin with a no-holds-barred brand of political gamesmanship. Phillips won a bidding war for the staff of another rival, tea party organizer Amy Kremer, after they quit her campaign en masse. He also hijacked a hashtag used by a long-shot competitor, further needling opponents in a crowded field. An April Fool’s prank upped the ante with a press release claiming that Karen Handel, the leading Republican and eventual winner of that contest, dropped out and endorsed Gray. Though clearly a hoax, it drew rebukes from local GOP leaders who publicly scolded Phillips’ stunt.

Despite years of Phillips’ questionable behavior, when Collins entered a crowded 2022 race for an open U.S. House seat, he turned to the operative. Trucking company owner Mike Collins (left) and former state Rep. Vernon Jones participate in the Atlanta Press Club debate ahead of the Republican runoff in Georgia's 10th Congressional District. (Screenshot of Georgia Public Broadcasting livestream.) Phillips helped steer Collins to a runoff victory over Trump-backed Vernon Jones, a former Democrat with a long history of allegations of threatening, intimidating and harassing women in his personal and professional lives. In the heat of the runoff campaign, Collins posted a photo of a red “rape whistle” on social media and a pink handgun along with a website highlighting allegations against Jones. Jones denied the accusations. After Collins defeated Jones in the runoff, he moved quickly to reward the operative who had helped engineer the win, tapping Phillips as his chief of staff.