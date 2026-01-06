Politics Ethics Committee reviewing claims U.S. Rep. Mike Collins misused funds The complaint alleges Collins paid former Chief of Staff Brandon Phillips for political work using government funds and paid Phillips’ girlfriend for a nonexistent internship. U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Jackson — pictured before speaking in Peachtree City in August — is running against Democratic U.S. Sen Jon Ossoff. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, a Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, is the focus of a House Ethics Committee investigation into whether he misused official government funds, primarily to benefit his top aide. A report from the Office of Congressional Conduct released Monday said there is “substantial reason to believe” that Collins used congressional funds to pay his former chief of staff, Brandon Phillips, for unofficial or unauthorized purposes. The report alleges Phillips may have collected his government salary while working on campaign activity.

RELATED House ethics committee weighs complaint regarding Mike Collins, chief of staff The report also asserts that Phillips’ girlfriend, Caroline Craze, was paid more than $5,000 as an intern for Collins although she never did any work and held another full-time job at the time. Craze is a customer service analyst with Cox Communications. Cox Enterprises is the parent company of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesman for Collins said the lawmaker will cooperate with the Ethics Committee’s investigation and believes he will be cleared of any wrongdoing. “This bogus complaint is a sad attempt to derail one of Georgia’s most effective conservative legislators in Congress,” spokesman Corbin Keown said in a statement. “Rep. Collins looks forward to providing the House Ethics Committee all factual information and putting these meritless allegations to rest.”

The Ethics Committee said it will not comment on the case until the conclusion of its investigation, which is likely to take months.