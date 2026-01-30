Politics

‘Politically Georgia’ podcast: Fulton ballots seized

AJC journalists Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy break down the FBI’s raid on Fulton County’s election warehouse.
FBI agents conduct a raid at the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center in Union City on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
By
20 minutes ago

In Friday’s special edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, AJC journalists Greg and Patricia Murphy break down the FBI’s raid on Fulton County’s election warehouse, where federal agents seized hundreds of boxes of 2020 election materials.

The move marks a dramatic escalation tied to President Donald Trump’s renewed claims about the election.

Bluestein and Murphy unpack what the raid could mean for Georgia heading into the midterm elections.

Murphy talks about reactions from lawmakers in the Georgia General Assembly in her visit to the state Capitol less than 24 hours after the raid.

About the Author

Natalie Mendenhall is an award-winning producer for the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She also steps in front of the mic, creating compelling segments for the show. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

