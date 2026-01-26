Monday Mailbag: Gwinnett schools, hot mics and Georgia Senate race

The AJC’s “Politically Georgia” podcast is available on AJC.com and wherever you get your podcasts. (AJC)

The AJC’s ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast hosts answer questions from the listener mailbag.

On Monday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, AJC reporters Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell dive into questions about Gwinnett County Public Schools ending the practice of kindergarten “redshirting” and the Georgia Senate race.

Bluestein and Mitchell also analyze a hot mic moment at the state Capitol where state Rep. Matt Hatchett, R-Dublin, talked candidly about insurance companies in Georgia.