Monday Mailbag: Gwinnett schools, hot mics and Georgia Senate race

The AJC’s ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast hosts answer questions from the listener mailbag.
The AJC’s “Politically Georgia” podcast is available on AJC.com and wherever you get your podcasts. (AJC)
1 hour ago

On Monday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, AJC reporters Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell dive into questions about Gwinnett County Public Schools ending the practice of kindergarten “redshirting” and the Georgia Senate race.

Bluestein and Mitchell also analyze a hot mic moment at the state Capitol where state Rep. Matt Hatchett, R-Dublin, talked candidly about insurance companies in Georgia.

New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast platform. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”

Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297.

Natalie Mendenhall is an award-winning producer for the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She also steps in front of the mic, creating compelling segments for the show. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

