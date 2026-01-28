Politically Georgia

Cobb County school officials threaten to punish students joining ICE walkout

Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team.
Kennesaw State University students protested against the Trump administration's immigration operations at a demonstration on campus last week. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Kennesaw State University students protested against the Trump administration's immigration operations at a demonstration on campus last week. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
By , , and
44 minutes ago

Today’s newsletter highlights:

Think again

Last week, Georgia Tech students in Atlanta chanted during a walkout protest of the Trump administration's immigration operations. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Last week, Georgia Tech students in Atlanta chanted during a walkout protest of the Trump administration's immigration operations. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Thousands of students across Georgia have staged walkouts in recent weeks to protest President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdowns. But in Cobb County, school officials have a blunt warning to students thinking of joining a planned protest Friday during classroom hours.

The district has threatened students with “out-of-school suspension and the potential loss of parking privileges, sports and extracurricular privileges” if they joined the protest.

“Each has long-lasting impacts that could be taken into account by college admission offices and future employers,” the district said in a message sent to parents.

The response highlights the political crosscurrents in Cobb, once a Republican stronghold and now a key anchor of Georgia’s Democratic coalition. Even as the county’s voters have shifted left, the board of education remains narrowly under GOP control, with Republicans holding a 4-3 majority.

The Cobb district’s stance contrasts with reactions elsewhere in metro Atlanta. In DeKalb County, students staged mass walkouts at several high schools last week with little pushback from administrators, who said they support students’ “constitutional rights to peaceful assembly and free expression.”

At Dunwoody High School in north DeKalb, hundreds of students gathered for a demonstration near the campus picnic area. Hours later, Principal Tom Bass sent a note commending the peaceful protest.

“We encourage all students to express themselves responsibly and to remain mindful of the District’s Code of Student Conduct,” he wrote. ”We are proud of our students for expressing themselves and for conducting themselves respectfully.”

Things to know

Federal agents made a traffic stop on a U.S. citizen in Minneapolis, Minn., on Tuesday. (Adam Gray/AP)
Federal agents made a traffic stop on a U.S. citizen in Minneapolis, Minn., on Tuesday. (Adam Gray/AP)

Good morning! A Georgia Senate committee that spent that last two years investigating Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis now says it wants to interview former House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams.

Here are three other things to know for today:

Shutdown strategy

U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are among the Democrats who have pledged to block a package of government funding bills unless they include new civil liberty protections. But they might not have the same leverage as they had in October.

A partial government shutdown likely wouldn’t hinder Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s operations in any meaningful way. That’s because the agency still has plenty of cash after receiving $75 billion as part of President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful” tax and spending bill passed last year.

“In the event of a lapse in funding, ICE would be able to sustain regular operations for multiple years, while the other agencies under this bill would likely be forced to furlough workers and reduce operations,” said U.S. Rep. Rose DeLauro, a Democrat from Connecticut who is the ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee.

But DeLauro’s comments came before a second person was shot and killed by federal immigration agents in Minnesota. Congressional Democrats are now facing immense pressure from their base to forcefully respond. As Democrats don’t have majorities in Congress, their options are limited.

“While Democrats do not have the majority, they have their voices and votes,” Warnock spokesperson Matt Krack said. ”How many American citizens must be killed before the Senate Republicans and the Trump administration rein in the abuses of ICE?”

MAGA mountain

State Rep. David Clark of Buford is a Republican candidate for lieutenant governor. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
State Rep. David Clark of Buford is a Republican candidate for lieutenant governor. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Last year, the most conspicuous bid to curry favor with President Donald Trump came in the form of a MAGA-themed license plate. This year, it could be a MAGA mountain.

Republican state Rep. David Clark is sponsoring legislation to rename Sawnee Mountain in Forsyth County as Trump Mountain in a symbolic tribute to the president.

Clark, a GOP candidate for lieutenant governor, unveiled the resolution with a social media post showing him smiling beside Trump. His critics quickly pointed out that Clark was an early supporter of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ bid for president.

A ‘moral moment’

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., on Tuesday visited the memorial site in Minneapolis where federal agents fatally shot a protester a few days earlier. (Screenshot 11Alive)
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., on Tuesday visited the memorial site in Minneapolis where federal agents fatally shot a protester a few days earlier. (Screenshot 11Alive)

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock met with clergy members and then visited the site where Alex Pretti was killed in Minneapolis, speaking to reporters on Tuesday as he stood beside a makeshift memorial.

“I want to say how inspired I am by the people of Minneapolis who are standing up in this moral moment in which the very identity of our country is on the line,” the Atlanta Democrat said. “Those faith leaders showed up because they believe, as I do, that there’s something called the ministry of presence that sometimes showing up is its own power.”

Warnock, along with Sen. Jon Ossoff and other Democrats, has pledged to vote against government funding legislation this week unless Republicans either take out funding for ICE or add in civil liberties protections.

In Minneapolis, he blamed the death of Pretti and Renee Good, which has resulted in widespread protests, on the policies of President Donald Trump. Warnock said he will use his power as a senator to try to hold the White House accountable for the effects of immigration crackdowns and praised those who are protesting on the ground.

“With courage and commitment, they are standing up against Trump as he tramples upon basic American rights,” Warnock said in a video posted on social media. “ICE cannot continue in this way kidnapping children off of streets, killing Americans with impunity, barging into homes without a warrant. This cannot stand, and it’s the people who are standing up in this moment.”

Fumble?

Derek Dooley (right) is a Republican candidate for governor. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Derek Dooley (right) is a Republican candidate for governor. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

“In football, your film is your resume.”

That’s what former Tennessee coach Derek Dooley said in a campaign video that went viral this week — for the wrong reasons.

Democrats quickly blitzed the Republican Senate candidate, mocking his losing record on the sidelines.

“You were 32-41 as a head coach,” CNN commentator Bakari Sellers wrote in a viral post of his own, one of many examples of the blowback.

Dooley’s campaign doesn’t seem rattled by the pile on. He’s leaned heavily into his football pedigree as he tries to frame himself as the Republican best positioned to defeat U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, the Democratic incumbent.

Under the Gold Dome

State Sen. Kenya Wicks, D-Fayette, spoke about Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the death of Alex Pretti in Minnesota at the Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
State Sen. Kenya Wicks, D-Fayette, spoke about Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the death of Alex Pretti in Minnesota at the Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

It’s day eight of the legislative session. Some happenings:

Try again

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is a Republican candidate for governor. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is a Republican candidate for governor. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The Trump administration sued Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger a second time on Tuesday after a judge dismissed the first lawsuit because it was filed in the wrong court.

The Justice Department is seeking access to Georgia’s unredacted voter rolls, which includes driver’s license numbers, birth dates and partial Social Security numbers. It’s part of a nationwide effort to verify states are complying with the National Voter Registration Act.

Raffensperger, a Republican who is running for governor, has already handed over some of the data. But he hasn’t disclosed all of it because he says it is illegal to do so under state law.

Georgia is among about half a dozen states that the administration has sued to obtain access to voter information. So far, federal judges have dismissed cases in California and Oregon.

Meanwhile, the state Senate could soon vote on a resolution urging Raffensperger to comply. The resolution says his refusal to comply is the “latest example of a pattern of behavior by the Secretary and his office to refuse oversight of his administration of Georgia’s elections.” Senate Resolution 563 is sponsored by state Sen. Randy Robertson, a close ally Lt. Gov. Burt Jones who is one of Raffensperger’s opponents in the Republican primary for governor.

Listen up

State Rep. Akbar Ali, D-Lawrenceville, is a guest today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
State Rep. Akbar Ali, D-Lawrenceville, is a guest today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast state Rep. Akbar Ali, D-Lawrenceville, talks about his rapid rise from community organizing to becoming the youngest member of the state Legislature.

You can listen and subscribe to Politically Georgia for free an Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode.

Nonpartisan judges

State Rep. Kimberly New, R-Villa Rica, wants nonpartisan elections for probate judges. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
State Rep. Kimberly New, R-Villa Rica, wants nonpartisan elections for probate judges. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Out of 1,600 elected judges in Georgia, all but 53 of them are nonpartisan. State lawmakers hope to change that this year.

House Resolution 251 by State Rep. Kimberly New would place a constitutional amendment on the ballot to make Georgia’s probate judges nonpartisan offices. The bill comes after Gov. Brian Kemp signed a law last year doing the same thing for magistrate judges.

“Requiring some judges to run in partisan elections makes it difficult for them to comply with the code of conduct and maintain impartiality and the appearance of impartiality,” New said. The resolution cleared the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

Probate judges have varying roles in Georgia’s judicial system. While all of them administer wills and estates, others also handle traffic offenses and hear misdemeanor cases. Some even act as their county’s supervisor of elections.

Today in Washington

Shoutouts

Georgia House Speaker Pro-Tempore Jan Jones, R-Milton, first took office in 2003. (AJC file photo)
Georgia House Speaker Pro-Tempore Jan Jones, R-Milton, first took office in 2003. (AJC file photo)

Today’s birthday:

Want a birthday shoutout in the Politically Georgia newsletter? There’s a form for that. Click here to submit the shoutouts. It’s not just birthdays. We’re also interested in new jobs, engagements, birth announcements, etc.

Before you go

Former state Rep. Bill Hembree died Jan. 15 after an eight year battle with cancer. (AJC file photo)
Former state Rep. Bill Hembree died Jan. 15 after an eight year battle with cancer. (AJC file photo)

Bill Hembree, a former GOP state representative from Winston, died Jan. 15 after an eight year battle with cancer. He was 59.

That’ll do it for us today. As always, you can send your best scoops, gossip and insider info to greg.bluestein@ajc.com, tia.mitchell@ajc.com, patricia.murphy@ajc.com and adam.beam@ajc.com.

About the Authors

Greg Bluestein is the Atlanta Journal Constitution's chief political reporter. He is also an author, TV analyst and co-host of the Politically Georgia podcast.

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington Bureau Chief and a co-host of the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Patricia Murphy is the AJC's senior political columnist. She was previously a nationally syndicated columnist for CQ Roll Call, national political reporter for the Daily Beast and Politics Daily, and wrote for The Washington Post and Garden & Gun. She graduated from Vanderbilt and holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.

Adam Beam helps write and edit the Politically Georgia morning newsletter.

More Stories

The Latest

Atlanta Braves' pitcher Spencer Strider (left) recently took to Instagram to post former President Barack Obama's criticism of “unprecedented tactics” by federal immigration agents. Braves legend Chipper Jones (right) drew a large response to a recent social media post that was interpreted as backing law enforcement. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2023, Jason Getz/AJC 2023)
POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Atlanta Braves icons take opposite sides on Trump’s immigration crackdown

More than 1,000 alleged rights abuses in immigration detention, Ossoff finds

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Jon Ossoff spars with Republican opponents over ICE shooting in Minnesota

Keep Reading

Trump administration drops legal appeal over anti-DEI funding threat to schools and colleges

City Schools of Decatur backs off of K-2 school closure plan … for now

Readers write

Featured

Stitch rendering 2025
EXCLUSIVE

Stitch aims to mirror Atlanta Beltline to build park over Downtown Connector

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Atlanta Braves icons take opposite sides on Trump’s immigration crackdown

Got $10 million? Savannah’s historic Cotton Exchange is for sale.