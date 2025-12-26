What’s in the defense bill for Georgia?

Military bases throughout Georgia will receive funds for facilities, new entrances and even a school. (Adam Van Brimmer/AJC)

The National Defense Authorization Act includes millions of dollars for projects at military installations across Georgia.

The National Defense Authorization Act remains somewhat of an anomaly in the modern Congress: It has bipartisan support and its annual renewals arrive on time each year.

The $900 billion package outlines policy for armed forces operations domestically and around the globe and clocks in at roughly 3,000 pages. President Donald Trump signed the 2026 bill into law Dec. 18. It includes 3.8% pay raises for service members, expanded access to child care and additional rollbacks of diversity, equity and inclusion programs.