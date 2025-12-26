Politics

What’s in the defense bill for Georgia?

The National Defense Authorization Act includes millions of dollars for projects at military installations across Georgia.
Military bases throughout Georgia will receive funds for facilities, new entrances and even a school. (Adam Van Brimmer/AJC)
Military bases throughout Georgia will receive funds for facilities, new entrances and even a school. (Adam Van Brimmer/AJC)
By
6 hours ago

The National Defense Authorization Act remains somewhat of an anomaly in the modern Congress: It has bipartisan support and its annual renewals arrive on time each year.

The $900 billion package outlines policy for armed forces operations domestically and around the globe and clocks in at roughly 3,000 pages. President Donald Trump signed the 2026 bill into law Dec. 18. It includes 3.8% pay raises for service members, expanded access to child care and additional rollbacks of diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

There is authorization for military aide to allies like Israel and Ukraine. And the bill includes a provision that would slash Defense Department’s travel budget unless Congress receives access to unedited footage of the controversial military strikes on alleged drug boats off the coast of Venezuela.

But there are also millions of dollars authorized for specific projects at Georgia’s 13 active bases and installations. The money would still need to be allocated in a funding bill to come as part of the budget process, but this list gives us an idea of what could be headed to the state.

About the Author

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington Bureau Chief and a co-host of the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

More Stories

The Latest

Marjorie Taylor Greene
POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Georgia’s Top 10 political stories of 2025

Embattled Planned Parenthood Southeast president resigns

Who will replace Marjorie Taylor Greene in Congress?

Keep Reading

Trump’s expanding National Guard roles put squeeze on Georgia troops

Judge blocks Trump effort to strip security clearance from attorney who represented whistleblowers

The Trump administration is suing the District of Columbia over its gun laws

Featured

Rural hospitals prepare for overhaul

Georgia requests $1.4B to transform rural health care

What’s in the defense bill for Georgia?

From ‘GWTW’ to Tyler Perry, how the AJC has covered Georgia’s film industry