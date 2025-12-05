Politics ‘Fish wrapper’: The AJC’s complicated relationship with Georgia’s political class How generations of Georgia leaders battled, berated and depended on the AJC. Georgia Lt. Gov. Lester Maddox, angry about an article, burns a copy of The Atlanta Constitution in the state Senate on March 10, 1971, saying the paper did not have the "guts, integrity, manhood or decency" to report the situation accurately. (AJC file)

Lester Maddox never accused The Atlanta Journal-Constitution of “fake news.” His insults were far more colorful. The governor banned sales of the then-separate Journal and Constitution newspapers on state property in 1970 and called them the “lowest, yellowest, crookedest, most dishonest journalism.” Then he threatened to throw their ubiquitous boxes into a nearby incinerator.

Powerful Georgia politicians warring with the press is nothing new. What’s changed over the decades is how the wars are waged. As the AJC sunsets its print edition, we’re looking back at the complicated love-hate relationship between Georgia’s political class and its dominant newspaper. Our headline comes from Maddox himself, whose official portrait in the Capitol features a mullet draped in the newspaper he deemed a “fish wrapper.” But let’s start a bit further back. In the portrait of former Gov. Lester Maddox that hangs in the state Capitol, the tail of a fish wrapped in a newspaper can be seen just below his elbow. (AJC file)

‘Those lyin’ papers’ On the stump in the 1930s and 1940s, Gov. Eugene Talmadge turned his feud with the Constitution and editor Ralph McGill into a rallying cry. At campaign stops, a supporter would shout the line Talmadge was waiting for:

“Tell ’em about those lyin’ Atlanta newspapers, Gene!” The crowd roared as Talmadge launched into a familiar screed that often singled out McGill, whose editorials challenged the segregationist narratives that shaped Southern politics. Prosecutor Dan Duke (right) confronts Gov. Gene Talmadge with a whip that was used by the Ku Klux Klan to beat African Americans. After Duke won convictions against several Klansmen, Talmadge signaled he would grant them clemency. (AJC file) McGill believed newspapers had an obligation to confront injustice and racial intolerance, and Talmadge personified everything he considered dangerous about Southern demagoguery. His columns eviscerated the governor’s race-baiting, while Talmadge fired back from the stump with blistering attacks on the Constitution and its editor, “Rastus McGill.”

The feud ended only when Talmadge died in 1946, but it helped firm up the template for political warfare with the Atlanta press for decades to come. The Maddox war Maddox long maligned the “Atlanta papers,” The Atlanta Constitution and The Atlanta Journal, but the battle really blew up when the Constitution called the governor’s proposed 1970 legislative session to overhaul Georgia’s bond financing “an act of absurdity bordering on idiocy.” An incensed Maddox ordered the Journal and Constitution vending boxes removed from state property, and when the head of the state building authority refused, Maddox threatened to send in state troopers to remove the machines. Gov. Lester Maddox (left) ordered a ban on The Atlanta Journal and The Atlanta Constitution vending machines from the state office complex. (AJC file) Soon Maddox began picketing the AJC’s Forsyth Street offices, telling reporters he would protest “every time I get a chance.”

Maddox backed off his special session and lifted the paper ban by the end of that month. He declared, somewhat begrudgingly, that the newspapers had treated the controversy “about as fair as anything I’ve ever seen.” The truce didn’t last. In March 1971, now the lieutenant governor, Maddox burned a copy of The Atlanta Constitution on the Senate floor. Then-state Sen. Jimmy Carter, already a Democratic candidate for governor, wasn’t sure he’d remove vending machines if elected — but he didn’t hide his irritation either: “I get awfully mad at the Atlanta newspapers.” Friction and necessity Though Carter often clashed with the Atlanta papers, his political career might never have started without them.

When he first ran for a Georgia Senate seat from his southwest Georgia home of Plains in 1962, he lost the initial count in the Democratic primary to Homer Moore and returned home “mad as hell,” Carter wrote in his memoir. But the numbers didn’t add up. Journal reporters helped uncover ballot boxes stuffed with wads of fraudulent votes arranged in alphabetical order, orchestrated by the local Democratic boss. Cartoons in the Journal showed graveyard precincts with caskets thrown open and their skeletal “voters” casting ballots. Jimmy Carter (center right) was one of 11 new Georgia state senators sworn into office Jan. 15, 1963. Carter would later say he was elected because of the efforts of Atlanta Journal investigative reporter John Pennington, who uncovered voter fraud in Quitman County that would have cost Carter the race. (AJC file) Amid the pressure, a judge ordered a new election, and Carter won by more than 800 votes. It was the biggest victory of his young political career, and it came in part because Atlanta journalists took on a powerful rural machine.

When Carter launched his presidential bid in 1974, the Constitution greeted the one-term governor’s announcement with a skeptical headline: “Jimmy Who Is Running For What!?” Carter turned the slight into part of his outsider identity, joking that even his hometown paper couldn’t believe he was running for president. This Jimmy Carter cartoon by the Atlanta Constitution's Clifford "Baldy" Baldowski was published the day before Jimmy Carter was inaugurated in 1977. (AJC file) Long after he left the White House, aides and journalists alike recalled that Carter remained a devoted newspaper reader — regularly beginning his day with the AJC, even when it drove him crazy. Sometimes, it wasn’t just the reporting that peeved politicians. Then-Gov. Zell Miller was so infuriated by the “cruel and shallow” parodies of themoonshine-drinking mountain life in the “Snuffy Smith” comic that he persuaded Atlanta Journal editors to drop the strip in 1989.

AJC reporter Elizabeth Kurylo interviews former President Jimmy Carter at the Carter Center during the mid-1990s. (AJC file) Former Gov. Roy Barnes, who won office in 1994, had his own ups and downs with the paper, from the time he served in the Georgia Legislature, when Celestine Sibley covered the chambers, to his final days as governor. “I had a good relationship with the press. But if I didn’t like something, I was not one of those to sit around and brood,” he said of the AJC reporters who covered him. “I would call you up and tell you what I thought you got wrong and chew you out. But after that, it was over.” When he was in office, former Gov. Roy Barnes said of reporters: “I would call you up and tell you what I thought you got wrong and chew you out. But after that, it was over.” (AJC file) Barnes recalled having just such a conversation with James Salzer, a former AJC government reporter who scrutinized Barnes’ budgets more closely than many legislators. When the governor told Salzer he’d read the wrong chart for his story, the reporter stood his ground.

“So I called him over and I chewed him out, but that was the end of it. And Salzer is still one of my favorite people,” Barnes said with a chuckle. “It’s that give-and-take.” Former U.S. Sen. Wyche Fowler was covered by both newspapers as far back as his high school basketball days, when a young Reg Murphy, who would later become the Constitution’s editor, chronicled the Northside High School team. He credits the paper’s extensive coverage of his time on the Atlanta City Council with helping him get elected to the U.S. House and later the U.S. Senate. “It was just exhaustive,” he said of the City Hall coverage. “The Journal had the phrase, ‘Covers Dixie like the dew,’ but both of them did that.” Red Georgia, the same old fights The state’s transformation from Democratic stronghold to Republican haven in the 2000s brought a new cast of leaders — and a new set of collisions with the AJC over tough coverage.

Sonny Perdue, the first GOP governor of Georgia since Reconstruction, often bristled at the paper’s scrutiny. The tempestuous Republican lashed out over stories on his agenda, his private land deals and a string of ethics complaints. Then-Gov. Sonny Perdue met with the editorial board of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 19, 2010, about the CRCT cheating scandal. (AJC file) But he also leaned on the AJC when the moment called for it. Near the end of his second term, the governor went to the newspaper’s downtown offices after ordering an investigation into the Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal uncovered by its reporters. There was good reason for that. “Whether it was in suburban Chattanooga or Valdosta, you’d find an AJC box and readers,” University of Georgia political scientist Charles Bullock said. “And every politician recognized that.”

The AJC Politically GA team interview Sonny Perdue, then chancellor of the University System of Georgia (far right), during a live taping of the Politically Georgia podcast on May 16, 2024. (Natrice Miller/AJC) His successor, Gov. Nathan Deal, found himself under equally intense scrutiny. In 2013, after the AJC reported on a long-running ethics complaint, he hastily called a Capitol news conference to lament the “decline” of the AJC — then, with the faintest grin, reached for Maddox’s favorite insult: “If they continue that downward spiral as it relates to every issue of major importance they pretty well are going to descend to the level where they can’t even claim to be a fish wrapper.” Gov. Nathan Deal answers questions from AJC political reporter Greg Bluestein aboard a small plane in 2014. (AJC file) Yet Deal’s public irritation masked a more nuanced relationship. He was remarkably accessible, offering unusually candid insights that sometimes made his staff cringe. He even allowed the AJC unfettered access to his campaign in the final days of his reelection bid.

Deal could complain about the AJC in one breath and then invite a reporter to ride shotgun on a barnstorming flight the next — a reminder that he understood the value of engaging with the press rather than shunning it. “We knew y’all were trying to do your job,” Deal said in an interview. “We may not have always agreed with the point of view that you expressed, but I had a respect for what you were trying to do, which was to inform the public.” Reed’s rumble The feuding extended beyond state leaders. One of the testiest relationships came with Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, a popular pugilist never afraid to go to war with the newspaper that described him as “hard-headed, hard-charging and a bully.” He regularly accused the AJC of unfairness, at times issuing formal statements and social media broadsides attacking its coverage and using news conferences to rebut stories line by line.

In one memorable moment, Reed responded to records requests from the press by releasing more than 1.4 million paper documents related to an ongoing bribery investigation, holding a news conference proclaiming his transparency in front of a 6-foot wall of boxes. The AJC and Channel 2 later sued the city for violations of the Georgia Open Records Act, some of which occurred during Reed’s tenure. Reed said in an interview he felt the newspaper had an “anti-Atlanta bias” dating back to his days in the state Legislature, and he was more than willing to fight what he viewed as a flawed narrative when he was in City Hall. In response to an open records request, then-Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed released 1.4 million documents pertaining to the City Hall bribery case on Feb. 9, 2017. (AJC file) “I’m a huge fan of boxing, and I think some of the back-and-forth is good for the city because it helped inform the public opinion,” Reed said. “I enjoyed high approval ratings, and I think it’s because if you won’t fight for yourself, you won’t fight for the people in your city.” But he also credited the newspaper’s in-depth reporting with helping illuminate some of the major policy initiatives that shaped his two terms as mayor, including a 2011 pension overhaul and the thorny battle over the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.