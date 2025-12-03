Politics Athens area voters to decide new state representative in special election A special election is set for Dec. 9 to fill a vacancy in House District 121. Voting signs are shown outside of a voting precinct during the state house runoff in District 106 at the Praise Community Church in Gwinnett County, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, in Lawrenceville, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Although Atlanta is the capital of the state, Athens has long been a crown jewel in Georgia. The city itself, home to the University of Georgia, leans liberal, but it’s surrounded by more conservative, rural areas.

With a state House seat representing south metro Athens, Watkinsville and most of Oconee County up for grabs, Republicans are looking to preserve what should be an easy GOP seat while Democrats are hoping flipping the seat could signal future gains for their caucus. Democrat Eric Gisler and Republican Mack “Dutch” Guest are competing in a special election to represent House District 121 in the Georgia General Assembly. Eric Gisler (left) and Dutch Guest. (Courtesy photos) Early voting began Nov. 17 and continues through Friday at 7 p.m. The election is Tuesday, Dec. 9. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and absentee ballots must be received by 7 p.m. that day.

The winner will serve out the remaining portion of the term of Republican state Rep. Marcus Wiedower, who retired from the Georgia Legislature in October to concentrate on his real estate business.

Gisler, who works in information technology, said he is focusing his campaign on housing, health care and the costs of everyday expenses, like groceries. To bring down the cost of housing, Gisler said the state can support allowing more multifamily housing in urban areas by creating incentives for local governments to update their zoning laws. “It takes planning and a long-term effort, but it really comes down to supply and demand. There are not enough affordable units in the market,” he said. Gisler had already been planning to run for the seat in 2026 before Wiedower announced his retirement. Although he thinks running a Democrat is a long shot in the conservative district, he’s running as a “reasonable alternative to the chaos” in Georgia and Washington, D.C. “I want the people to have a choice,” Gisler said. “This is a very gerrymandered district. It is designed to be won by a Republican. I don’t like that, and I want to give people an alternative this year.”

House Democrats are supporting his bid, despite the long odds. “Eric is a candidate who is deeply dedicated to his community and making life better for all Georgians,” said Democratic Minority Leader Carolyn Hugley. The special election is an opportunity to pick up the first of the 11 seats needed to flip the state House, she said. Republicans, meanwhile, are getting behind their candidate in the race. “Mack ‘Dutch’ Guest is a proven, conservative businessman who will support our teachers and students, stand with law enforcement, ensure Georgia continues to have the best transportation infrastructure in the nation, and keep our state the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” Gov. Brian Kemp, an Athens native, said in a post on X.