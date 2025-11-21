Politics Affordability is now the defining fight in Georgia’s race for governor Republicans and Democrats agree there’s a crisis — but their plans to lower costs diverge sharply heading into 2026. Sun shines on the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, Oct. 1, 2025. Both major parties agree that rising costs will be a big campaign issue but they disagree on how to tackle it. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Suddenly, every candidate in the race for Georgia governor is talking about affordability. Democrats and Republicans alike say the Public Service Commission routs this month were a resounding sign that voters expect politicians to tackle rising costs. And fast.

But while the rivals agree on the problem , they have drastically different ideas about the solution. In campaign stops and policy rollouts, candidates are sketching out competing plans to bring costs down. RELATED How Georgia’s PSC races are already changing the midterm landscape Republicans are eager to seize the issue to push tax cuts, reduce regulations and advance other long-held goals aimed at juicing Georgia’s economy. Democrats counter with plans to reduce taxes for teachers and other public employees, raise the minimum wage and tap surplus funds to help more Georgians buy homes or pay for child care. It echoes a national debate sparked by this month’s elections, when voters in New Jersey and Virginia backed Democrats promising help with the cost of living — and New York elected a democratic socialist running on a populist affordability agenda.

It’s shaping up to be a defining economic debate of the 2026 race — and a rare point of bipartisan acknowledgment that the issue now sits at the center of Georgia politics.

Here’s a closer look at affordability plans for leading Georgia contenders for governor. Attorney General Chris Carr is a Republican candidate for governor. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC) Republicans: Attorney General Chris Carr A former state economic development commissioner, Carr supports “strategic tax incentives” to jolt business investment and has vowed to ensure Georgia has the lowest tax burden in the Southeast. He said he’ll also invest in agriculture, manufacturing and other key sectors of the state’s economy. “We are the model for the nation and we can’t take that for granted.” Lt. Gov. Burt Jones (at microphone) was the first candidate in the 2026 race for governor of Georgia to sign the Taxpayer Protection Pledge. (David Wickert/AJC)

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones Jones blames former President Joe Biden for the price squeeze and has put eliminating the state income tax at the center of his agenda, pointing to a trio of measures he backed as president of the Georgia Senate that have chipped away at the tax. “As governor, he’ll eliminate it completely, delivering a 5% raise for Georgia families,” a Jones aide said. Secretary of State of Georgia Brad Raffensperger spoke at the Hope Global Forum annual meeting in Atlanta on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger Raffensperger proposes to limit annual property-tax increases to the rate of inflation and eliminate some local property taxes for seniors. He also said his administration would fight to reclaim manufacturing jobs that have left Georgia. “The best way of addressing affordability is creating great-paying jobs.”

RELATED Keisha Lance Bottoms, Burt Jones lead in Georgia governor’s race Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is a Democratic candidate for governor. (Matthew Pearson/WABE via AP) Democrats: Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Like other Democrats, Bottoms argues that expanding Medicaid will boost the economy and lower health care costs. She wants to cut the income tax for public school teachers, crack down on abusive corporate landlords and increase the housing stock. “’We’ve got to expand affordable housing in this state. We’ve got to make sure that people can put food on their table and gas in their car.” Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan switched to the Democratic Party and is now a candidate for governor. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan The centerpiece of Duncan’s plan is converting 10 percent of the state’s roughly $16 billion surplus into a “jump start” fund to help struggling Georgians start a business, pay for child care, buy a home or finish job-training courses.

“If a governor wants to wake up every day and prioritize all Georgians instead of some Georgians, they can do it.” Before becoming a Democratic candidate for governor Jason Esteves was a state senator. (Natrice Miller/ AJC) Former state Sen. Jason Esteves Esteves plans to tap Georgia’s lottery reserve funds to expand early learning for 3- and 4-year-olds and support efforts to bring down property taxes for older residents. He also said he’ll support plans to increase the housing supply and target predatory landlords. “I’m someone in times of crisis who runs towards the fight.” State Rep. Derrick Jackson (center) is the among the Democrats running for governor of Georgia in 2026. (AJC file photo)

State Rep. Derrick Jackson Jackson pledges to nearly quadruple Georgia’s $5.15 minimum wage to $20 per hour, and exempt nurses, public school teachers, military veterans and Georgians who are 65 and older from state income taxes. “When I talk about affordability, I actually have a plan, a vision to implement.” State Rep. Ruwa Romman, D-Duluth, meets with journalists at Shibam Coffee in Alpharetta on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. (Ben Gray for the AJC) State Rep. Ruwa Romman Romman backs raising the minimum wage, cracking down on neglectful institutional landlords, increasing corporate taxes and reviewing Georgia’s patchwork of lucrative tax credits. “We were the first out of the gate to make affordability the center of our campaign.”