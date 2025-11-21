Politically Georgia He once praised Ossoff. Now, ex-VFW leader is backing Collins for US Senate. Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Jackson, is running for a U.S. Senate seat. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Today’s newsletter highlights: Test your knowledge with our weekly news quiz.

A group backing Chris Carr uses artificial intelligence in new ad.

Andy Bauman backs Rusty Paul in runoff for Sandy Springs mayor.

Turning the tables U.S. Rep. Mike Collins announced today a new coalition of military veterans supporting his U.S. Senate campaign. But a closer look at the news release highlights just how cutthroat this race has become. Al Lipphardt, the former national commander of the Veterans for Foreign Wars, is the new chair of Veterans for Mike, a coalition of more than 300 veterans backing Collins’ campaign. But back in March, Lipphardt was U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff’s guest during President Donald Trump’s address to Congress, an invitation meant to highlight the administration’s budget cuts to the Department of Veterans Affairs. “We’re grateful to Senator Ossoff for his partnership in working to strengthen services for veterans in Georgia,” Lipphardt said at the time, speaking on behalf of the VFW. Al Lipphardt is the former national commander of the Veterans for Foreign Wars. (Courtesy photo)

But that was before the uncertainty of a 44-day government shutdown put stress on many military families. Now Lipphardt, whose VFW term ended in August, has a different opinion of Ossoff.

"Jon Ossoff has treated our veterans like a line item in a budget, and I know that Mike Collins will keep his word and support Georgia's veterans in the U.S. Senate," Lipphardt said. Collins accused Ossoff of using veterans as "political pawns" during the government shutdown fight. Ossoff joined most Senate Democrats in opposing a Republican-backed bill to fund the government because it did not extend health insurance subsidies, which if allowed to expire this year could cost Georgia 33,600 jobs and cause monthly premiums to soar. Military veterans did not lose their medical benefits during the shutdown. Soldiers also kept getting paid after the Trump administration moved some money around to cover their pay. Friday news quiz Lois Reitzes conducted an interview at WABE in Atlanta earlier this year. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

WABE, a public radio and TV station in Atlanta, lost $1.9 million of its budget after Congress cut funding for it and other stations across the country. What happened recently that benefited WABE? A) They won a lawsuit challenging the funding cut.

B) The station was bought by a wealthy Atlantan who plans to keep the same format.

C) An Atlanta resident left the station $3 million in his will.

D) The Atlanta City Council voted to give the station $1 million per year. Democrat Jason Esteves and Republican Brad Raffensperger, both candidates for governor, released major policy proposals this week. What issues did they cover? A) Pre-K and property taxes.

B) Marijuana and Medicaid.

C) Driver’s licenses and data centers.

D) Child care and teacher pay. President Donald Trump attacked U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on social media after the former allies had a falling out. What comment did Greene say bothered her the most?

A) Removing his endorsement from her reelection campaign.

B) Calling her a traitor.

C) Pledging to back a primary challenge against her.

D) Calling her wacky. Cobb County commissioners took a controversial vote this week. What did they decide to do? A) Ban in-person public comment during commission meetings, allowing written comments only.

B) Remove a Republican member of the county election board.

C) Impose a new monthly stormwater fee.

D) Fire the county manager. AI wars Attorney General Chris Carr (left) and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones are among the Republican candidates for governor in Georgia. (AJC) Georgia Republicans are continuing to experiment with artificial intelligence as a campaign tool. A Super PAC backing Attorney General Chris Carr’s campaign for governor is the latest example.

Keep Georgia Strong used AI to create a new digital ad featuring fake sports podcast hosts — dubbed John “JT” Todd and “Jeff Walker” — bantering about the 2026 race for governor. It comes after U.S. Rep. Mike Collins’ Senate campaign used AI to manipulate an image of U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff to say things he never said. The pro-Carr add doesn’t go that far. But it does not offer a disclaimer letting viewers know the ad is AI-generated, unlike the Collins ad. An operative with knowledge of the Super PAC ad said using AI characters is no different from hiring actors to read the same lines, and that the law does not require disclosing AI-generated video in campaign ads anyway. “What’s real are the facts in the ad,” the operative said. Still, it prompted criticism from Georgia-based Republican consultant Jacob Hawkins, who called it “the dumbest thing I’ve seen this cycle.” The Georgia House has twice passed bills from state Rep. Todd Jones, R-Cumming, to put guardrails around the use of AI video in campaign ads. But those bills died in the state Senate both times.

Consider this your disclosure that, maybe from now on, images in campaign videos may not be what they seem. Sandy Springs soap opera Democratic state Rep. Esther Panitch’s decision to cross the aisle and endorse Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul’s reelection runoff campaign over liberal challenger Dontaye Carter is redrawing political battle lines in the metro Atlanta suburb. Panitch sharpened her decision in dozens of social media posts and calls to community leaders on Thursday. She was soon echoed by another prominent Jewish figure: City Council member Andy Bauman, a former mayoral candidate who lost in the first round of voting. Bauman said he takes seriously the “responsibility to speak openly about the safety and concerns of our Jewish community” and praised Paul for showing up “with clarity when it mattered.” “That steadiness is meaningful to me, and it is an important factor in my decision to support him in the runoff,” Bauman said.

Panitch also faced sharp backlash from Democratic activists and party loyalists who criticized her for backing Paul, a former Georgia GOP chair with deep ties to Republican leaders, in the Dec. 2 showdown. Among them is Aaron Baker, a Democrat who is challenging Panitch in next year’s primary. Baker called Panitch “increasingly out of touch” with the party. “We need Democrats who stand up to the ultra-right, not help them stay in power,” Baker said. Raffensperger’s reinforcements Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is expanding his political network as he runs for governor with this morning’s launch of a new organization aimed at boosting GOP candidates up and down the ballot. The group, Safe Affordable Georgia, will reinforce Raffensperger’s allies who champion policies that align with his priorities. Officials say it will start out with at least $1 million.

Raffensperger said the landslide Democratic victories in this month’s Public Service Commission races should serve as a wake-up call that the “left is organized, well-funded and committed to flipping Georgia.” “Through this committee, we will empower Republican candidates who will stand for affordability, jobs, safety, and Georgia families so we can stop a Democrat takeover and ensure a Georgia that’s affordable and safe.” Ossoff’s Thanksgiving warning U.S. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., is up for reelection in 2026. (Jason Getz/AJC) U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff sharpened his criticism of President Donald Trump’s economic agenda, warning that Georgia families are being squeezed by rising prices, higher insurance premiums and what he called “catastrophic” trade policies. “It’s not just that Thanksgiving dinner this year will cost more,” said Ossoff, D-Ga. “The Trump administration’s trade policies are driving up prices for nearly everything.”

His comments come as a new Fox News national survey shows broad dissatisfaction with the economy: roughly three-quarters of voters view the economy negatively. The polling also shows heightened unease with Trump’s approach among voters who were once core supporters. Pardon me Jake and Tom will receive a Thanksgiving pardon by Georgia officials today. Disclaimer: we're not sure which is which. (Courtesy photo) Turkey pardons aren’t just for the White House anymore. Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper and State Board of Pardons and Paroles Chair Joyette Holmes will host the first-ever Georgia turkey pardoning ceremony in Atlanta today. The turkeys — Jake and Tom — are the two lucky ducks, er, birds. They will now live out their days on the farm of Adrienne and Ken Hodgkins in Monroe County. We’re told Jake and Tom spent time with a groomer on Thursday to prepare for their big day.

Listen up There is no “Politically Georgia” podcast today. We’ll be back on Monday to answer questions from the listener mailbag. You can listen and subscribe to Politically Georgia for free an Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode. Peach State tree trimming Crockett the dog had no choice in the matter. His family was getting a real tree. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) The state Department of Agriculture has published a new list of nearly 100 Georgia Grown Christmas tree farms ahead of the holiday season.

The list is a partnership between Georgia Grown, the state’s agribusiness advocacy program, and the Georgia Farmers’ and Consumer’s Market Bulletin, the state’s bimonthly industry publication. “We’re encouraging Georgians to visit one of our state’s nearly 100 Christmas tree farms to get a fresh-cut, locally grown Christmas tree to celebrate this season,” said Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper. Today in Washington The flag-draped casket of former Vice President Dick Cheney was carried out of the Washington National Cathedral on Thursday. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP) Happenings: President Donald Trump will meet with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani in the Oval Office.

The House will vote on legislation denouncing socialism before leaving for the Thanksgiving break.

The Senate is out until Dec. 1.