Politics Ex-lawmaker, former Cobb school board member head to Georgia Senate runoff Democrats Jaha Howard and Roger Bruce will face off next month. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

A former Cobb County Board of Education member and a retired Georgia House member will go head-to-head in a runoff next month after being the two top vote-getters on Tuesday’s six-way special Senate election. Former Cobb County Board of Education member Jaha Howard, a Democrat from Smyrna, received the most votes, according to unofficial results from the secretary of state’s office. Howard will face former state Rep. Roger Bruce. A runoff is required when no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote.

The two are vying to replace Jason Esteves, also a Democrat, who resigned from the Georgia Senate earlier this year to focus on his campaign for governor. Voters in Senate District 35, which includes portions of Cobb and Fulton counties, will head back to the polls next month for the runoff. Howard and Bruce emerged from a race that included two other Democrats, a Republican and an independent — all first-time candidates. Jaha Howard is a Democrat running in a Nov. 18 special Senate election. (Courtesy) Paige Overstreet stopped by King Spring Baptist Church in Smyrna on Tuesday afternoon to cast her ballot. A Bible study instructor at King Spring Baptist, the Smyrna resident said she knows special elections often have lower voter turnout, but she was aware of the special election happening since her church is her polling place.

“I feel like it’s my civic duty,” she said. “If these people are going to be representing me, I want to make my voice heard.”

Overstreet said the issue she most cares about is the “fair and equitable treatment of all people,” though she said she knows it’s a tall task for a state senator to try to tackle. She declined to say who she voted for. Rick Goss, a voter who lives in unincorporated Cobb County, said he made a point to vote Tuesday despite special elections typically having low turn outs. Goss also declined to say who he voted for but said he hopes whoever is elected can keep taxes down. State Rep. Roger Bruce. (Bob Andres/AJC) Howard, a Smyrna resident and pediatric dentist, first ran for state Senate in 2017, also to fill the unfinished term of a senator who resigned to run for governor, losing in a runoff. Since then, he’s served one term on the Cobb school board. He’s also unsuccessfully run for state school superintendent and county commission.