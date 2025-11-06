Elections By the numbers: Here’s who voted in this week’s election An AJC analysis of voter demographics shows who turned out and who didn’t A man leaves the voting precinct at the Joan P. Garner Library at Ponce De Leon Avenue NE in Atlanta on Monday, November 4, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Tuesday’s election marked a big win for Georgia Democrats as their candidates for Public Service Commission outperformed Vice President Kamala Harris’ results in the 2024 presidential election in all but two of Georgia’s 159 counties. The candidates’ 25-point margin of victory over their Republican opponents came with double-digit increases in Democratic support across much of the state. Democrats Alicia Johnson and Peter Hubbard flipped 22 counties that voted for President Donald Trump just a year ago.

Virtually everyone — 97% — who voted in Tuesday’s election also voted in last year’s presidential race. An Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of the 1.5 million voters in this election shows that turnout was highest among Black and white voters, senior citizens and women. Across the state, about one in five registered voters cast a ballot. Here’s a demographic breakdown of which voters turned out in higher or lower rates.

Black voters matched white turnout In the 2024 presidential election, about 72% of registered white voters cast a ballot compared to 57% of Black voters, a 15 percentage point gap.

But in this election, there was no gap between Black and white voter turnout. For each group, about 20% of registered voters participated in the election. Both groups were slightly overrepresented compared to all registered voters, while Hispanic and Asian voters were underrepresented. Older voters dominated turnout Senior citizens had the highest turnout, lead by voters aged 70-79 and 80-89 years old. While seniors made up almost 40% of voters in the election, they account for roughly 20% of registered voters.