News Mass cancellations hit Atlanta airport, shutdown causes uncertainty Atlanta airport hit with hundreds of flight cancellations over the weekend, with more than 130 expected Monday. Passengers wait at a Delta check-in counter at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport domestic terminal on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, the first day of the Federal Aviation Administration cutting flight capacity at airports during the government shutdown. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is heading into a busy Monday for air travel after being hit by mass flight cancellations over the weekend. On top of flight cuts mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration and attributed to the government shutdown, unplanned cancellations hit hundreds more flights over the weekend because of staffing shortages of air traffic controllers and thunderstorms Saturday.

RELATED How the shutdown is affecting travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson As the government shutdown passes the 40-day mark, air travel is struggling as the impact causes hassles and uncertainty for travelers, disruptions for airlines and even less wiggle room than normal to recover from problems like storms. A bipartisan spending bill that emerged Sunday could soon lead to a reopening of the government. Here’s what is happening with flights in Atlanta: Flight cancellations More than 130 flights have been canceled at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for Monday, according to flightaware.com. The cancellations include flights to Atlanta from Orlando, Florida, Asheville, North Carolina, Boston, New York’s LaGuardia and dozens of other airports.

Flights from Atlanta to New York’s John F. Kennedy International, Chicago O’Hare, Albany, Georgia, and dozens of other cities have also been canceled.

Mandated flight cuts Dozens of the cancellations are driven by cuts mandated by the FAA in response to the strain on air traffic controllers from the government shutdown. The controllers have been working for nearly five weeks without pay. Airlines started cutting traffic Friday to help FAA maintain safety. The FAA said last week the reductions would start at 4% last Friday, increase to 6% Tuesday, 8% by Thursday and 10% by this Friday. And U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that the cuts could go up to 20% if the shutdown doesn’t end soon. Even travelers whose flights are not canceled may encounter delays because of air traffic controller staffing shortages and the domino effect of flight disruptions on crews and aircraft.

Travelers walk around the baggage claim in the South Terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Recovery from the weekend Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines canceled more than 380 flights Saturday and more than 470 flights Sunday across the country. On Saturday, nearly 30 flights to Atlanta were diverted to other airports, according to Delta. Delta said its Saturday flight cancellations caused airplanes to be out of position, while flight crews had to work extra hours that trigger required crew rest time. That, in turn, disrupted more flights scheduled for Sunday. Staffing issues contributed to 71% of delay minutes Saturday, according to industry group Airlines for America, citing an analysis of FAA data.