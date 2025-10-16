Yolanda Jacobs, president of American Federation of Government Employees Local 2883, said she has seen shutdowns before during her career in government service, but none like this.

“None have been as egregious as what we’re seeing where a group of people are being targeted time after time after time after time,” the union leader said. “I mean, even our budget director, the administration’s budget director, is saying that the whole point is to traumatize federal employees.”

