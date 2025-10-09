“It’s really an incumbency protection act,” said Jen Jordan, a former state senator and Democratic candidate for attorney general in 2022. “It has allowed people to get around the campaign finance laws that apply to other people, specifically the other people that they’re running against.”

Bryan Sells, an Atlanta attorney who challenged the law on behalf of the Libertarian Party, said the law creates different rules for different candidates in the same race.

“Under the law, some candidates in the governor’s and lieutenant governor’s races can raise and spend more money than others, and that’s just not how it’s supposed to be,” he said.

The clearest example of the lopsided playing field the leadership committee law created is happening right now in the Georgia governor’s race, where Lt. Gov. Burt Jones has been able to raise unlimited donations for his campaign for governor through his lieutenant governor’s leadership committee. At the same time, his primary rivals without leadership committees, including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Attorney General Chris Carr, are bound by campaign finance limits for the gubernatorial campaigns of $13,200 from an individual donor for the entire campaign. The result has been Jones kicking off his campaign with more than $14 million in his leadership committee, including a $10 million loan to himself and five- and six-figure donations from plenty of others. Carr, meanwhile, reported raising about $3.4 million from limited individual donations. Carr is under the gun to raise what he can before January, when he is barred by state law from raising money. Jones’ leadership committee is not. Along with giving incumbents like Jones a huge edge in fundraising for their own future races, the leadership committees have also given Gov. Brian Kemp another tool to consolidate his power, especially during the legislative session. Earlier this year, instead of simply calling on members to pass his top priority — the litigation overhaul package — Kemp made it known that he would use money from his Georgians First leadership committee to run ads against fellow Republicans who opposed him on the bill.

“He has a political infrastructure and a political organization that is committed to supporting his priorities,” Cody Hall, Kemp’s top political adviser, said at the time. “And we’re going to make darn sure that folks that were with us are supported. But we’re also going to make sure that voters are reminded of those who do not stand with him.”