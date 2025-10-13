Politics
Monday Mailbag: Shutdown, Trump coin and immigration

‘Politically Georgia’ hosts answer questions from the listener mailbag.
Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By
2 hours ago

On Monday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, the hosts answer questions from the listener mailbag.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell dive into questions about the government shutdown, a potential coin featuring President Donald Trump and immigration.

Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297.

