Politics Georgia state senator pushes for arrest of House lawyer State Sen. Colton Moore tussled with the House speaker's general counsel when he was refused entry into the House chamber. Sen. Colton Moore, R-Trenton, scuffles with a staff member as he attempts to enter the state House of Representatives at the Georgia Capitol, Jan. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. Moore was detained by Georgia State Patrol and staff for attempting to enter the House. He was banned from it last year after comments he made about the late House Speaker David Ralston.

A Fulton Superior Court judge will decide if a Georgia House staffer should be charged for his part in a tussle outside the chamber earlier this year that led to him shoving a state senator to the ground. State Sen. Colton Moore, a Republican from Trenton, has been seeking charges against the House speaker’s general counsel Keith Williams. Williams blocked Moore from entering the chamber during a Jan. 16 joint session of the House and Senate, grabbing and pushing the senator to the ground.

A Fulton County magistrate judge told Moore during a March hearing that he had not proved probable cause for a warrant to be issued for Williams’ arrest. Moore had asked that Williams be charged on a variety of charges including battery and aggravated battery. Moore appealed the decision, leading to Thursday’s superior court hearing. RELATED House staffer who tackled Georgia senator won’t be arrested In the hearing, Superior Court Judge Shermela Williams — no relation to Keith Williams — said she would review the record of the March proceeding and issue a ruling as soon as possible. Attorneys for both Moore and Williams pointed to the lack of action from the more than a dozen Capitol Police officers who witnessed the altercation as proof that their client was in the right. Williams’ attorney Andrew Fleischman said Moore was being disorderly and trying to physically force his way into the House chamber.

“There were six troopers watching this interaction,” Fleischman said. “None of them thought Mr. Williams committed a crime. The magistrate judge didn’t think Mr. Williams committed a crime.”

Catherine Bernard, Moore’s attorney, said Williams’ connection to the current and former House speaker likely led him to react to Moore emotionally. RELATED Far-right state senator arrested for trying to enter the Georgia House “I guarantee you that if there had actually been legal authority to keep Colton Moore out of the House, those Georgia state troopers would have been the ones taking the action that Keith Williams undertook,” she said. The legal drama is the latest in Moore’s long conflict with members of his own party. Moore was banished from the House last year after making disparaging public comments about deceased former House Speaker David Ralston. In January, Moore announced he was going to ignore the ban to attend the joint session. Williams and House doorkeeper Cory Mulkey physically blocked Moore from entering before Williams pushed Moore, who fell to the ground. House Speaker Jon Burns reversed his order the day after Moore’s arrest. Moore was arrested after the scuffle and charged with “willful obstruction of law enforcement officers,” a misdemeanor. That case has been referred to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Council and there are no further updates, Bernard said.