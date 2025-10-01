Exclusive: Inside Kemp’s response to unprecedented federal raid at Hyundai battery plant
Politics
Politics

Georgia reacts to federal shutdown: Live updates

The AJC’s reporters are monitoring the impacts on citizens and federal workers.
In Georgia, parks and many federal offices closed down to the general public. Other “essential” services — like federal law enforcement and airport services — remain open. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

In Georgia, parks and many federal offices closed down to the general public. Other “essential” services — like federal law enforcement and airport services — remain open. (Dreamstime/TNS)
1 hour ago

The wheels of government are griding to a halt as Republicans and Democrats in Congress let a Sept. 30 deadline go by without passing a funding bill.

In Georgia, parks and many federal offices closed down to the general public. Other “essential” services — like federal law enforcement and airport services — remain open.

Both sides are talking tough, and it’s unclear how long this shutdown might last. The White House has threatened to fire thousands of workers, a move that could transform the federal workforce for years to come.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s reporters are monitoring the impacts of the shutdown on citizens and federal workers. Stay here for updates throughout the day.

Kelly Yamanouchi
1759324050
Flights, security screening continue at Atlanta airport

Flights and passenger flows continued normally at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday, the first day of the federal government shutdown.

Air traffic controllers and security screeners who are deemed essential continue to work through a shutdown, albeit without pay.

That means normal takeoffs, landings and Transportation Security Administration checkpoint screening can continue without pause. 

Hartsfield-Jackson issued a statement saying it “is actively monitoring the ongoing federal government shutdown.”

“At this time, airport operations remain normal,” the airport said. “We continue to work closely with our federal partners to ensure that critical functions are maintained, and we are prepared to address any challenges that may arise.”

“I noticed nothing different,” said passenger Sam LeBeau, who flew into Atlanta on Wednesday morning from Charlottesville, Virginia. 

On what is typically one of the slowest travel days of the week, traffic was light and LeBeau said his security line was “really short.”

The government shutdown “was a nonissue for me today,” LeBeau said.

Jason Fetrow, who flew in from Gainesville, Florida, to Atlanta on Wednesday morning, said he also had a smooth travel experience.

“Everything was fine,” Fetrow said. “Everything was running efficiently.”

While normal operations at the airport can continue during a shutdown, a prolonged shutdown would increase the risk of staffing shortages, long lines and delays if absenteeism increases when workers struggle to bring in income to pay bills.

Amy Wenk
1759322688
Federal employees in Georgia await their fate

President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened mass firing if Democrats in Congress did not agree to a Republican funding bill to avert a shutdown. 

If he goes through with it, tens of thousands of federal workers in Georgia and their families could be impacted.  The federal government is a large employer,  with 110,900 workers in the state, according to preliminary August data from the Georgia Department of Labor. 

The employees work across a range of agencies. They may be involved in national defense, administer veteran benefits or support public health efforts. 

March 2025 data from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management offers a glimpse into the federal agencies with the largest concentrations of workers in Georgia. The data set comprises nearly 90,000 federal workers in Georgia but did not reflect “expected federal workforce reshaping activities," according to OPM.

As of March 2025, here are the agencies with the most workers in Georgia:

  1. Veterans Health Administration: 13,233
  2. Air Force Materiel Command: 12,422
  3. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: 8,702
  4. Internal Revenue Service: 6,953
  5. Defense Health Agency military treatment facilities: 3,558
  6. Federal Aviation Administration: 2,473
  7. Transportation Security Administration: 2,348
  8. U.S. Fleet Forces Command: 1,950
  9. U.S. Army Installation Management Command: 1,883
  10. Social Security Administration: 1,605

Federal employees tend to have more experience and education than the broader workforce, the Georgia Budget & Policy Institute said earlier this year.

Chris Joyner
1759321081
Mail call: Postal Service not affected by shutdown

If your mail is late Wednesday, don't blame the federal shutdown. 

While the U.S. Postal Service is an agency of the federal government, it is independently funded and is not dependent on taxpayers for its budget. 

That means you can still go to your local post office to get your Jimmy Carter commemorative stamp, which is being issued today on the late president's 101 birthday. 

Kelly Yamanouchi
1759320713
Atlanta airport operations expected to continue during government shutdown

Flights, security screening and other airport operations are expected to continue during a government shutdown, including at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, the world's busiest airport.

Air traffic control by the Federal Aviation Administration continues during a shutdown, along with maintenance and operation of navigational aids, safety inspections, accident investigations and some other activities, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent contingency plan posted, dated March 2025.

The Transportation Security Administration also typically continues with airport security screening during a shutdown, with the officers deemed essential employees who continue to work. 

The Department of Homeland Security, of which TSA is a part, posted in its contingency plan in recent days that activities to continue during a shutdown include those necessary for safety, law enforcement, passenger processing and cargo inspections at ports and some other work.

Work that stops includes planning, research and development, most policy and administrative functions, audits and training, according to the DHS plan for a lapse in appropriations.

Also halted is air traffic controller hiring and field training, and development of new air traffic control technology and safety standards under the FAA's NextGen modernization program, according to the DOT contingency plan.

While essential federal employees continue working during a shutdown, a lengthy shutdown could still cause disruption at the airport because of the effect it would have on workers.

If the shutdown continues for longer than a couple of weeks, it means those workers could go without a paycheck -- and during a government shutdown nearly seven years ago, that led to long lines at the airport because of a shortage of screening officers. During that 35-day shutdown from December 2018 to January 2019, some TSA workers who came under financial pressure stopped coming into work or quit as they sought other ways to bring in a paycheck and pay their bills. Weeks into that shutdown, federal workers lined up at a mobile food pantry for vegetables and chicken to feed their families.

Across the country, the FAA has more than 46,000 employees, according to the March contingency plan. Of those, more than 16,000 were designated to be furloughed in a shutdown, and more than 26,000 were deemed necessary to continue work.

TSA has more than 64,000 employees nationwide, with more than 61,000 of them to be retained to work during a shutdown.

More Stories