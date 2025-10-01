Flights, security screening continue at Atlanta airport

Flights and passenger flows continued normally at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday, the first day of the federal government shutdown.

Air traffic controllers and security screeners who are deemed essential continue to work through a shutdown, albeit without pay.

That means normal takeoffs, landings and Transportation Security Administration checkpoint screening can continue without pause.

Hartsfield-Jackson issued a statement saying it “is actively monitoring the ongoing federal government shutdown.”

“At this time, airport operations remain normal,” the airport said. “We continue to work closely with our federal partners to ensure that critical functions are maintained, and we are prepared to address any challenges that may arise.”

“I noticed nothing different,” said passenger Sam LeBeau, who flew into Atlanta on Wednesday morning from Charlottesville, Virginia.

On what is typically one of the slowest travel days of the week, traffic was light and LeBeau said his security line was “really short.”

The government shutdown “was a nonissue for me today,” LeBeau said.

Jason Fetrow, who flew in from Gainesville, Florida, to Atlanta on Wednesday morning, said he also had a smooth travel experience.

“Everything was fine,” Fetrow said. “Everything was running efficiently.”

While normal operations at the airport can continue during a shutdown, a prolonged shutdown would increase the risk of staffing shortages, long lines and delays if absenteeism increases when workers struggle to bring in income to pay bills.