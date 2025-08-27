“This next election isn’t about the next four years. This next election is about the next decade and the direction of our state.”

His remarks at an upscale venue hall on his home turf showcased other campaign strengths: his ability to tap a vast personal fortune, a deep well of support from dozens of elected officials who attended, and his access to star power. He announced that country music star Jason Aldean, a longtime friend who helped his 2022 bid, will headline an October rally for him.

It was a preview of the strategy ahead — trying to lock down the GOP base while appealing to middle-of-the-road voters who could decide the November 2026 vote in a contest that’s already taken unexpected twists.

Attorney General Chris Carr, who entered the race as a Trump-friendly mainstream Republican in November, has taken to the attack earlier than expected, savaging Jones over a $10 million loan he made to himself and challenging a 2021 law that allows the lieutenant governor to raise unlimited sums.

“Unfortunately, a cloud of unethical, illegal and corrupt behavior seems to follow Burt Jones,” said Carr spokesperson Julia Mazzone. “Chris Carr remains the only proven conservative who can win the primary and the general election.”

Carr’s pursuit of more traditional conservatives could be complicated by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who earned national acclaim — and lasting enmity from Trump and his allies — for refusing the president’s demand to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election. Raffensperger is widely expected to seek higher office, so much so that his longtime deputy is already preparing a campaign to succeed him.

And Jones’ political nemesis and predecessor, former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, is nearing his own possible run for Georgia’s top job — this time as a Democrat.

Democrats, meanwhile, remain mired in a primary with no clear front-runner. Beyond Duncan, several others are also trying to find their lane in a muddled field: former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, state Sen. Jason Esteves and ex-DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond.

Those developments have Jones’ allies giddy. They believe he’s well-positioned to dominate the party’s conservative base while also tailoring his message to swing voters.

At his rally, one Jones ally after another leveled bracing attacks at what state Sen. Greg Dolezal described as squishy Republicans who are “MAGA today because it benefits them.”

“This is what I call political appropriation. These politicians want a ticket on the Trump train, but they never paid the price,” said Dolezal, who is expected to run for Jones’ seat. “Let me tell you something: Burt Jones paid the price with blood, sweat and tears.”

Jones put it another way.

“When times are good, I watched them beat their chest and take all of the credit and all of that,” he said. “But I’ve also seen them when times get tough, when the heat gets on. And I’ve watched every one of the flinch, turn the other way, or go run and hide under their desk.”

A ‘purple’ state?

A former University of Georgia football captain who is the heir to a sprawling petroleum and insurance business, Jones was first elected to the state Senate in 2012 by toppling an incumbent Republican in his Middle Georgia district.

He quickly emerged a conservative favorite aligned with Trump and backed efforts to cast doubt on Georgia’s 2020 results — a move that cost him his Senate leadership post.

“We both got punished, we lost our chairmanships, but we never wavered,” said Brandon Beach, a former state senator and now U.S. treasurer who was also demoted and flew from Washington to attend the rally.

From the backbenches, Jones rebuilt his standing ahead of a 2022 campaign to replace Duncan, who opted against a reelection bid. Though targeted in Fulton County’s election probe for taking part in a slate of GOP electors, a state prosecutor declined to pursue criminal charges in 2024, which he cast as vindication.

As lieutenant governor, he’s partnered with Gov. Brian Kemp and House Speaker Jon Burns on major initiatives, from tougher sentencing laws to litigation changes and a school voucher expansion.

He’s also spent years planning a run for governor — an open secret under the Gold Dome — even though he didn’t formally announce his campaign until July.

Jones’ critics in both parties argue his ties to Trump will ultimately backfire, portraying him as a yes-man to a president deeply unpopular with Democrats and many independents.

“Whatever Jones says in his stump speech, Georgians have already heard his message loud and clear: In Burt Jones’ Georgia, it’s Donald Trump and his billionaire friends first, Georgia families last,” said Democratic Party of Georgia chair Charlie Bailey, who lost to Jones in 2022.

Jones’ allies have long anticipated that line of attack, which helps explain why he opened his address with “kitchen table issues” and a boast that he’s the only Republican contender with firsthand business experience. Before he left the stage, he cast himself as a staunch GOP defender.

“I am tired of the Democratic Party coming in our state and spending hundreds of millions of dollars wanting to flip this state purple,” he said. “You elect a strong governor, and we’re going to flip that script.”