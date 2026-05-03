Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC)

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Gerrymandering not part of Voting Rights Act The 1965 Voting Rights Act was designed to ensure no voter was denied the right to vote. It was never meant to legalize gerrymandering. Yet rules and regulations drawn up by the bureaucracy have forced unconstitutional gerrymandering for decades.

Just look at the tortured shapes of our current state legislative districts. One example looks like a snake stretching from north DeKalb through the city of Decatur to the bottommost county line, in no way an area of common public interest. It’s past time to correct this illegality. L.G. MCNEES, DECATUR Please, stop the mud-slinging Re: “Attack ads explode into real life in Georgia GOP governor debate,” AJC.

Recently, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, candidate for governor of Georgia, said he opposed lawfare and would not go after those at the federal, state, or local level. He added that if he were not running for governor, he would investigate Lt. Gov. Burt Jones for allegedly using his office to benefit his family’s business.

I know the two candidates aren’t on each other’s Christmas card list right now, but two wrongs don’t make a right. It would serve us well as Georgians if we dropped the whole “Burt Jones is corrupt” mantra and focused instead on the issues facing our great state. BLAINE SALTER, ATHENS King Charles reminds us of our shared heritage Three cheers for the king! When was the last time anyone saw both Republicans and Democrats in Congress joining in a standing ovation? Not a recent State of the Union. King Charles III received 13 standing ovations during his address to our Congress.

In his distinguished, dignified way, he reminded us of our history, laws, the Magna Carta, checks and balances, and everyone leapt to their feet in applause. Without lecturing us, he reminded us of our shared heritage, especially the last 100 years, including World War II. He recalled the importance of America’s leadership in the world. While he came as a celebration of 250 years of independence, King Charles chose the King’s English to remind us that our relationship is so important. King Charles reminded us of our leadership role. For Great Britain, its “finest hour” was the Battle of Britain. In my opinion, for us, it was D-Day. I knew some of the guys. I hope we never forget! DANIEL F. KIRK, KENNESAW America’s failing diplomacy has global consequences

American diplomacy with Iran is not just struggling — it is failing. Recent policy has been marked by contradiction: maximalist demands paired with minimal trust, military escalation substituting for negotiation and shifting objectives. Talks stall, then collapse, while pressure — sanctions, threats and force — harden positions without producing durable results. Compounding the problem is the choice of negotiators. High-stakes diplomacy with Iran requires deep regional expertise, command of nuclear and sanctions policy, and experience in complex, multilateral talks. Yet figures such as Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are not seasoned Iran specialists or career diplomats. Negotiations this intricate and dangerous should not be left in the hands of amateurs. Adding to the risk is a growing credibility gap. With competing claims, shifting narratives and selective disclosures on all sides, it is increasingly difficult for the public — and even allies — to determine who is telling the truth. When trust erodes, diplomacy becomes far harder and miscalculation far more likely. This is the core failure — this administration has reduced diplomacy to improvisation rather than disciplined statecraft. And the consequences are visible: rising tensions, threats to global energy markets and a narrowing path to de-escalation.