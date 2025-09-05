A federal judge Thursday suspended parts of a new Georgia law banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender inmates in Georgia prisons.

U.S. District Judge Victoria Marie Calvert ruled the state must stop tapering hormone replacement therapy for inmates who were already receiving it and resume treatment. She also required that inmates who identify as transgender and request treatment be evaluated for hormone therapy.

She said withholding treatment for transgender inmates puts them at risk of serious harm.

“From the very beginning, I said this bill was political theater and now a judge has issued a ruling backing up our position,” said state House Democratic Leader Carolyn Hugley. “We have real problems in this state that our governments should be focused on solving.”

Hugley led House Democrats in a walkout in April over Senate Bill 185, a move that underscored Democrats’ distress over the Republican majority’s package of bills targeting transgender Georgians. Another bill signed into law this year bans transgender girls from playing on school sports teams.