A federal judge Thursday suspended parts of a new Georgia law banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender inmates in Georgia prisons.
U.S. District Judge Victoria Marie Calvert ruled the state must stop tapering hormone replacement therapy for inmates who were already receiving it and resume treatment. She also required that inmates who identify as transgender and request treatment be evaluated for hormone therapy.
She said withholding treatment for transgender inmates puts them at risk of serious harm.
“From the very beginning, I said this bill was political theater and now a judge has issued a ruling backing up our position,” said state House Democratic Leader Carolyn Hugley. “We have real problems in this state that our governments should be focused on solving.”
Hugley led House Democrats in a walkout in April over Senate Bill 185, a move that underscored Democrats’ distress over the Republican majority’s package of bills targeting transgender Georgians. Another bill signed into law this year bans transgender girls from playing on school sports teams.
State Sen. Randy Robertson, who sponsored the bill, said he is not worried about the injunction.
“I’m fully confident it will move forward,” said Robertson, a Republican from Cataula. “This is such a common-sense and constitutionally solid piece of legislation that I’m really comfortable that once the eyes of those in the legal system look at, they’ll be very comfortable too.”
Robertson said that if the legislation was thrown out by the court, he would reintroduce another version of it.
“Those who are challenging the bill can’t get any traction, so their only option is to try to muddy up the waters of the court, and that’s all this is,” he said.
The lawsuit was filed by five inmates who are either being tapered off hormone therapy or refused therapy because of SB 185’s enactment. The suit argues that the law violates their Eighth Amendment protections against cruel and unusual punishment.
Defendants contended that taxpayer dollars shouldn’t be spent on “controversial” treatment and that the medical debate over gender-affirming care isn’t settled.
Calvert wrote in her 64-page ruling that political “controversy” is not a justification to deny treatment.
The federal judge also said she would consider granting partial summary judgment for permanent injunctive relief.
State Sen. Josh McLaurin, a Democrat from Sandy Springs, said Thursday’s injunction is the logical response to a poorly written bill.
“Everyone who voted yes on this bill knew this was coming and knows they’re subjecting the state to millions more dollars of attorney’s fees and settlements,” said McLaurin, who is also running for lieutenant governor. “This is what happens when legislators target vulnerable people for political red meat. The courts stop it, and taxpayers pay for it.”
Keep Reading
Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC
Fulton Commission again delays appointing Republican election board nominees
Fulton Commissioners delayed appointing Republican election board nominees amid an ongoing legal battle between the county and the Fulton Republican Party.
Democrats look to hold state House seats and chip away at GOP dominance
Many of the Dems seeking higher office are in blue districts, leaving the party to think they can safely keep those seats with new candidates and also win some red districts.
Cobb superior court clerk suspended while facing felony charges
Gov. Brian Kemp has suspended Cobb Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor after her indictment on charges alleging she told an employee to destroy public documents in 2022.
Featured
Credit: AP
Hundreds detained in immigration raid at Georgia’s Hyundai Metaplant site
Federal immigration agents Thursday conducted an operation at the Hyundai Motor Group factory site near Savannah.
Words of Muscogee (Creek) take prominent perches on Macon street signs
Phonetic Muscogee translations of English words now appear on street signs in Macon, Georgia, near Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park.
The Atlanta airport Plane Train’s employees have voted to unionize
Employees who operate Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport's Plane Train said in a statement that their group is interested in better pay and benefits.