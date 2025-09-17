Five candidates for Senate District 21, which covers parts of Fulton and Cherokee counties, failed to file personal financial disclosures in a timely fashion: Democrat Debra Shigley and Republicans Lance Calvert, Stephanie Donegan, Steven West and Brian Will. All five admitted to the violations. All have since filed the required forms.

Calvert, Donegan and Shigley will pay fines and penalties of $250 under agreements approved by the State Ethics Commission on Wednesday. Will and West will pay $125 each because they mistakenly believed that financial disclosures they filed for other elected offices would suffice for the Senate race.

Last month Shigley advanced to a Sept. 23 runoff against Republican Jason Dickerson. The runoff will determine which candidate replaces former Sen. Brandon Beach, a Republican who left to become U.S. treasurer under President Donald Trump.