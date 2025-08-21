Two top Georgia Republicans will square off in court today in a fight over the rules of raising campaign cash ahead of next year’s race for governor.
Attorney General Chris Carr says Lt. Gov. Burt Jones has illegal advantages as both seek the Republican nomination for the state’s highest office. Carr has asked a federal judge to restrict Jones’ ability to raise unlimited cash through a political leadership committee.
Jones says he’s done nothing improper and Carr could enjoy the same benefits by working with other leadership committees which agree to support him. He’s asked the judge to reject Carr’s complaint.
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
The arguments will play out today in U.S. District Court in Atlanta, where previous rulings have limited the use of Georgia’s leadership committees in some circumstances.
The dispute focuses on a 2021 state law that allows certain candidates and elected officials to create committees that can raise unlimited amounts of cash, collect money during the legislative session and coordinate with candidates’ campaigns.
But only the governor, lieutenant governor, candidates who win their party’s nomination for those offices and legislative leaders of both parties can create leadership committees. Under Georgia law, other candidates are subject to contribution limits, and legislators and statewide elected officials are prohibited from raising money during the legislative session.
Carr’s lawsuit says Jones’ WBJ Leadership Committee gives him an illegal advantage as they compete for the Republican nomination. Campaign records show Jones’ committee has received contributions of up to $250,000, while the maximum contribution Carr can accept is $8,400.
Carr also had to stop raising money during the legislative session. Jones’ committee raised more than $750,000 during this year’s session, campaign records show.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Carr isn’t the first candidate to claim such advantages are unfair and illegal.
In 2022, Republican David Perdue and Democrat Stacey Abrams challenged Gov. Brian Kemp’s ability to use his leadership committee. In those lawsuits, a federal judge prohibited Kemp’s committee from raising and spending money before he won the Republican nomination for reelection.
Today, Carr’s lawyers will ask U.S. District Judge Victoria Calvert to issue a similar injunction against Jones’ committee. Among other things, they also want the judge to prohibit Jones from lending the committee money until after the primary (Jones has lent the committee $10 million to date) and to appoint a magistrate to oversee spending by Jones, his leadership committee and his regular campaign committee.
In court documents, Jones’ lawyers argue that Carr has misread the law and previous court decisions. They say Carr can lend money to his own campaign and coordinate with other established leadership committees if they “found his messaging worthy of support.”
Jones’ lawyers also argue that an independent committee that supports Carr can raise unlimited cash. And they say the relief Carr is seeking goes far beyond that granted to Perdue and Abrams and should be rejected.
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
