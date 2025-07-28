As many students across Georgia prepare to head back to school, Atlanta Public Schools Police Chief Ronald Applin said when it comes to school safety parents should monitor their children’s phones.
“When my kids were in high school, I paid the bill, and I looked at those phones,” Applin said on Monday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast.
Although some might say monitoring children’s phones violates their privacy, Applin said the risks outweigh those concerns.
“You’d be surprised at some of the things that (phones) do. And if you simply … keep them in check, at least that’s one less thing we have to deal with,” he said.
Earlier this year, state lawmakers passed a bill banning cellphones in schools. Some parents opposed the Distraction-Free Education Act out of concern the ban would mean less access to their children during emergencies.
Georgia schools have another year before a statewide cellphone ban goes into effect — but some districts are getting a head start. Applin says he supports the idea.
Midtown High restricted cellphone use for students during the last school year. Students put their phones in pouches during classes and can access them at the end of the instructional day.
“When they’re on social media, they’re going back and forth with each other, we see a lot of conflict,” Applin said. “(This) gives us an opportunity to focus on the school.”
Applin also spoke about House Bill 268, a wide-ranging bill to harden schools’ defenses against intruders, as well as increase mental health support for students. The legislation requires schools to identify potential threats made by students and to facilitate appropriate interventions. The measure also requires schools to implement an alert system that connects to emergency services, which some districts have already done.
Applin said he hopes lawmakers will now address safe gun storage.
“I think safe storage is a big deal,” he said. “We’re seeing is a lot of the kids who are committing crimes with guns, (and) it’s not their gun.”
Atlanta Public Schools students return to class Aug. 4.
Later in the podcast, AJC political columnist Patricia Murphy and Washington bureau chief Tia Mitchell answer questions from the listener mailbag about federal cuts to National Public Radio, the secretary of state’s race, and if the Epstein files will be released.
