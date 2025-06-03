Holmes will rely on Republicans’ economic record in the state.

“Georgia has been led by Republicans for many years now and is enjoying one of the greatest economic stories in history,” she said.

AJC business editor Scott Trubey backed up that take, but noted that job growth is slowing in Georgia and nationwide.

“Unemployment is below the national average. It’s 3.6% in April in Georgia, where it’s 4.2%, in the U.S. Both of those figures are very good,” he said. “Job growth, though, both in the U.S. and in Georgia, (is) slowing.”

Trubey also talked about the impact of tariffs and why there might be a slowdown at Savannah’s ports.

“What logistics professionals in the Savannah area have told us is that we’re likely to see what they call an air pocket,” he said. That’s when ships that are scheduled to depart, don’t end up sailing, he said.

Have a question or comment for the show? Call or text the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at 770-810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during our next Monday Mailbag segment. You can also email your questions to PoliticallyGeorgia@ajc.com .

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”

On the next episode: Journalists Tia Mitchell and Patricia Murphy talk to the AJC’s Rosie Manins about presidential pardons. Then, Alex Little, lawyer for Todd and Julie Chirsley discusses their pardons from President Donald Trump.