What does the future hold for Georgia’s economy?

The ‘Politically Georgia’ team looks at the state’s economic forecast with Georgia’s labor commissioner and the AJC’s business editor.
New Labor Commissioner Barbara Rivera Holmes greets people following a press conference at the State Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Ben Gray/ AJC)

New Labor Commissioner Barbara Rivera Holmes greets people following a press conference at the State Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Ben Gray/ AJC)
By
16 minutes ago

On Tuesday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, columnist Patricia Murphy took a deep dive into the state of Georgia’s economy.

First, Murphy talked to the recently installed Labor Commissioner Barbara Rivera Holmes, who was appointed to the position by Gov. Brian Kemp in March. Holmes made it clear that she would run for the role in 2026.

“I’m traveling across the state to meet Georgians where they are,” she said. “I’ve had the privilege of meeting with business owners, workers, our community leaders, listening to their concerns, listening to their ideas, and then working to build that trust and collaboration.”

Holmes will rely on Republicans’ economic record in the state.

“Georgia has been led by Republicans for many years now and is enjoying one of the greatest economic stories in history,” she said.

AJC business editor Scott Trubey backed up that take, but noted that job growth is slowing in Georgia and nationwide.

“Unemployment is below the national average. It’s 3.6% in April in Georgia, where it’s 4.2%, in the U.S. Both of those figures are very good,” he said. “Job growth, though, both in the U.S. and in Georgia, (is) slowing.”

Trubey also talked about the impact of tariffs and why there might be a slowdown at Savannah’s ports.

“What logistics professionals in the Savannah area have told us is that we’re likely to see what they call an air pocket,” he said. That’s when ships that are scheduled to depart, don’t end up sailing, he said.

On the next episode: Journalists Tia Mitchell and Patricia Murphy talk to the AJC’s Rosie Manins about presidential pardons. Then, Alex Little, lawyer for Todd and Julie Chirsley discusses their pardons from President Donald Trump.

Natalie Mendenhall produces the "Politically Georgia" podcast. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

