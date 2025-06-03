On Tuesday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, columnist Patricia Murphy took a deep dive into the state of Georgia’s economy.
First, Murphy talked to the recently installed Labor Commissioner Barbara Rivera Holmes, who was appointed to the position by Gov. Brian Kemp in March. Holmes made it clear that she would run for the role in 2026.
“I’m traveling across the state to meet Georgians where they are,” she said. “I’ve had the privilege of meeting with business owners, workers, our community leaders, listening to their concerns, listening to their ideas, and then working to build that trust and collaboration.”
Holmes will rely on Republicans’ economic record in the state.
“Georgia has been led by Republicans for many years now and is enjoying one of the greatest economic stories in history,” she said.
AJC business editor Scott Trubey backed up that take, but noted that job growth is slowing in Georgia and nationwide.
“Unemployment is below the national average. It’s 3.6% in April in Georgia, where it’s 4.2%, in the U.S. Both of those figures are very good,” he said. “Job growth, though, both in the U.S. and in Georgia, (is) slowing.”
Trubey also talked about the impact of tariffs and why there might be a slowdown at Savannah’s ports.
“What logistics professionals in the Savannah area have told us is that we’re likely to see what they call an air pocket,” he said. That’s when ships that are scheduled to depart, don’t end up sailing, he said.
Have a question or comment for the show? Call or text the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at 770-810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during our next Monday Mailbag segment. You can also email your questions to PoliticallyGeorgia@ajc.com.
Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”
On the next episode: Journalists Tia Mitchell and Patricia Murphy talk to the AJC’s Rosie Manins about presidential pardons. Then, Alex Little, lawyer for Todd and Julie Chirsley discusses their pardons from President Donald Trump.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: TNS
Here’s why Georgia’s income tax cuts could cost you more
Georgia Republicans want to continue cutting the state's income tax. But that could mean adding sales tax on services, from haircuts to healthcare.
Georgia GOP backs ‘beautiful bill,’ as Dems fight it and state braces for cuts
Gov. Kemp and Georgia senator hopefuls Buddy Carter and John King have embraced the budget bill, leaving Sen. Ossoff, other Democrats trying to stop, or at least soften, it
GOP race for Georgia lieutenant governor just got a little more crowded
Senate President Pro Tem John F. Kennedy becomes the third Republican to jump into the race Georgia lieutenant governor.
Featured
Credit: TNS
Congress wants Medicaid recipients to work. Georgia provides a model.
Congressional Republicans look to require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work to get coverage, as Georgia does. But the state program has its critics.
Summer will bring major events to Atlanta: Here’s what’s in store
Summer is always a season with lots to do, and 2025 is no exception. Atlanta has a packed calendar ahead; here are some things to check out for yourself.
Fulton officer fatally shoots man who charged at him with flat metal, GBI says
The GBI is investigating after authorities say a Fulton County police officer shot and killed someone who charged at the officer with a pipe at the Heritage Station Apartments