Politics
Politics

Trump protests, Minn. lawmaker shootings and the Columbus city manager firing

The ‘Politically Georgia’ team discusses headlines from a busy weekend.
Demonstrators gather at Liberty Plaza, near the Georgia Capitol, for a "No Kings" protest to oppose President Donald Trump’s immigration policies Saturday in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Demonstrators gather at Liberty Plaza, near the Georgia Capitol, for a "No Kings" protest to oppose President Donald Trump’s immigration policies Saturday in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

On Tuesday’s edition of “Politically Georgia,” Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Tia Mitchell and Patricia Murphy discussed rallies across metro Atlanta and Georgia to protest President Donald Trump and his administration’s immigration enforcement policies.

Mitchell and Murphy also talked about the shocking weekend shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses.

Then the duo take us to Columbus, where tensions are running high after the firing of longtime City Manager Isaiah Hugley.

WRBL’s Chuck Williams joins to break down the controversy — and how it’s entangled state Rep. Carolyn Hugley, a top House Democrat and the city manager’s wife.

Have a question or comment for the show? Call or text the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during our next Monday mailbag segment. You can also email your questions to PoliticallyGeorgia@ajc.com.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast.”

About the Author

Natalie Mendenhall produces the "Politically Georgia" podcast. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

More Stories

Keep Reading

House Minority Leader Carolyn Hugley, D-Columbus, chats with legislators on day 38 of the Georgia legislative session on April 2, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

OPINION

Democratic leader says husband’s firing was ‘disgusting political agenda’

A dispute between Isaiah Hugley and the City Council has unfolded publicly. Caught in the middle is wife Carolyn Hugley — the top-ranking Democrat in the Georgia House.

‘No Kings’ Georgia protests: Dispatches from Macon, Savannah and Athens

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution had reporters on the ground at “No Kings” rallies in Georgia in Macon, Savannah and Athens

‘This can’t be who we are.’ Georgia leaders respond to Minnesota attack.

Georgia political leaders condemned politically motivated violence after a gunman fatally shot a Democratic legislator in Minnesota on Saturday and wounded another lawmaker.

The Latest

Since 2023, customers of Georgia Power, which operates Plant Vogtle, have experienced six PSC-approved rate hikes. Polls open Tuesday for primary elections to select candidates for Georgia’s powerful utility regulatory board. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Today’s primary could help determine how much you pay for electricity

2h ago

What is the Georgia Public Service Commission?

2h ago

How to vote in the primary for Georgia Public Service Commission

2h ago

Featured

The Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival takes place Saturday beginning at The King Center and ending at Piedmont Park. Due to sponsorship difficulties, the event was shortened from three days to two this year. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Juneteenth Atlanta fest goes on despite near-cancellation amid ‘DEI attack’

Pullback by military and corporate sponsors amid the goverment's anti-DEI initiatives put this year’s Juneteenth event in difficult straits, organizer Bob Johnson said.

Study finds high ‘forever chemical’ levels in some Georgia residents’ blood

Emory University researchers have announced the results of a study that found many residents of two northwest Georgia cities have high levels of PFAS in their blood.

27-year-old drowns in Lake Lanier amid birthday celebration

27-year-old Ramon Diaz-Soria drowned in Lake Lanier when he jumped into the water with his unsecured life jacket. He didn't resurface.