On Tuesday’s edition of “Politically Georgia,” Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Tia Mitchell and Patricia Murphy discussed rallies across metro Atlanta and Georgia to protest President Donald Trump and his administration’s immigration enforcement policies.
Mitchell and Murphy also talked about the shocking weekend shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses.
Then the duo take us to Columbus, where tensions are running high after the firing of longtime City Manager Isaiah Hugley.
WRBL’s Chuck Williams joins to break down the controversy — and how it’s entangled state Rep. Carolyn Hugley, a top House Democrat and the city manager’s wife.
Have a question or comment for the show? Call or text the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during our next Monday mailbag segment. You can also email your questions to PoliticallyGeorgia@ajc.com.
Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC
Democratic leader says husband’s firing was ‘disgusting political agenda’
A dispute between Isaiah Hugley and the City Council has unfolded publicly. Caught in the middle is wife Carolyn Hugley — the top-ranking Democrat in the Georgia House.
‘No Kings’ Georgia protests: Dispatches from Macon, Savannah and Athens
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution had reporters on the ground at “No Kings” rallies in Georgia in Macon, Savannah and Athens
‘This can’t be who we are.’ Georgia leaders respond to Minnesota attack.
Georgia political leaders condemned politically motivated violence after a gunman fatally shot a Democratic legislator in Minnesota on Saturday and wounded another lawmaker.
Featured
Credit: Jenni Girtman
Juneteenth Atlanta fest goes on despite near-cancellation amid ‘DEI attack’
Pullback by military and corporate sponsors amid the goverment's anti-DEI initiatives put this year’s Juneteenth event in difficult straits, organizer Bob Johnson said.
Study finds high ‘forever chemical’ levels in some Georgia residents’ blood
Emory University researchers have announced the results of a study that found many residents of two northwest Georgia cities have high levels of PFAS in their blood.
27-year-old drowns in Lake Lanier amid birthday celebration
27-year-old Ramon Diaz-Soria drowned in Lake Lanier when he jumped into the water with his unsecured life jacket. He didn't resurface.