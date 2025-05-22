John King on run for Senate : ‘I see a problem. I want to attack it’

On the Thursday’s edition of “Politically Georgia,” Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalist Greg Bluestein sat down with Insurance Commissioner John King to discuss King’s recently launched campaign for U.S. Senate.
King also highlighted his background as a former Atlanta Police Department beat cop and a recently retired major general in the U.S. Army National Guard who has deployed to conflicts across the globe.
“The driving message in the back of my mind is like, ‘I see a problem. I wanna attack it,’” said King. “I wanna go and do something about it and I don’t care who do I have to work with to solve that problem.”
King was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp as insurance commissioner in 2019. He ran and won the seat in 2022, defeating a Trump-backed primary challenger.
King said he hopes to earn the endorsement of both Kemp and Trump, but thinks it’s too soon in the cycle for the prominent Republicans.
“I don’t think that’s helpful for for them to jump in at this point,” said King of endorsements. “We need to earn that.”
Then, Bluestein and AJC political columnist Patricia Murphy discussed former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who also is running for governor, and whether her ties to former President Joe Biden will hurt or help her campaign.
