John King on run for Senate : ‘I see a problem. I want to attack it’

King was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp as insurance commissioner in 2019. He ran and won the seat in 2022, defeating a Trump-backed primary challenger.

King said he hopes to earn the endorsement of both Kemp and Trump, but thinks it’s too soon in the cycle for the prominent Republicans.

“I don’t think that’s helpful for for them to jump in at this point,” said King of endorsements. “We need to earn that.”

Then, Bluestein and AJC political columnist Patricia Murphy discussed former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who also is running for governor, and whether her ties to former President Joe Biden will hurt or help her campaign.

