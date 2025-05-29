Georgia’s senators, both Democrats, say that’s a mistake.

“Stock trading by members of Congress massively erodes public confidence in Congress and creates a serious appearance of impropriety,” said Sen. Jon Ossoff who recently joined fellow Senate Democrats in introducing a plan to ban stock trades.

“It’s more important than ever that we take steps to ensure integrity in every branch of government,” added Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Members in both parties have repeatedly pointed the finger at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome over the timing of her trades particularly those made just before Trump announced he was backing off a controversial tariff plan.

The Georgia Republican denied wrongdoing, saying her financial adviser has full control over her investment decisions.

“The appearance of impropriety, or worse, is too great,” said fellow GOP Rep. Mike Lawler of New York about Greene’s recent stock moves.

Critics have also scrutinized stock trades by the husband of ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. But as with Greene, the attacks have been about scoring political points.

The last member of Congress to get in trouble for insider trading was New York Republican Chris Collins, who was the first sitting House member to endorse Trump in 2016. Collins was later pardoned by Trump after pleading guilty and going to prison.

One hurdle to getting something done on this issue might just be the 2026 campaign.

Think about it this way: Why would Republicans join in an effort to end congressional stock trading if the result gives Ossoff a big legislative win just as he is running for reelection?

In a sense, the idea of ending stock trades by members of Congress is sort of like the FairTax, the plan embraced by some Georgia Republicans to replace the federal income taxes with a national sales tax. The idea generates a lot of talk but never gets a vote on Capitol Hill.

The House last voted on congressional term limits in 1997. Lawmakers have never directly voted on any bill to ban stock trades by lawmakers.

Without some kind of dramatic detour, it may be the same old story in this Congress.

Jamie Dupree has covered national politics and Congress from Washington, D.C. since the Reagan administration. His column appears weekly in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. For more, check out his Capitol Hill newsletter at http://jamiedupree.substack.com