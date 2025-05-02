Although the markets initially tumbled following Trump’s announcement, there was a rally in the days after, and Greene likely saw a healthy return on her investment.

Greene’s purchase of stocks for tech company Palantir has drawn specific criticism. Purchases made April 8-9 worth up to $30,000 came a week before the company was awarded a $30 million contract with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. Greene also made a Palantir stock purchase in February of up to $15,000.

While Greene’s reported trading last month received national attention, the purchases were similar to others she reported over the last year, according to a review of her financial records by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Since January, she also has acquired U.S. Treasury bills worth up to $1.35 million. (House Ethics Rules only require amounts to be reported in ranges.)

Typically, when there is turmoil with the stock markets investors often pivot to purchase U.S. government bonds, which are seen as safer bets. But after Trump’s tariff announcement, many investors sold off their bonds, including Greene who on April 8 sold up to $100,000 worth of her Treasury bills.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., who won his seat after raising concerns about then-Sen. David Perdue’s stock trading in 2020, said Greene’s portfolio is another example of a troubling pattern.

“It’s amazing, isn’t it, when these members of Congress and political allies of the president have perfect market timing?” he told MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell last week.

Greene said in a statement that a financial adviser controls her investments independently. Greene’s investments are not in a blind trust like some of her congressional colleagues, but she said she has a hands-off approach to her portfolio.

“All of my investments are reported with full transparency. I refuse to hide my stock trades in a blind trust like many others do,” she said.

Greene’s net worth is largely tied to her ownership in Taylor Commercial, a family-owned construction company that is worth somewhere between $5 million and $25 million. Her most recent financial disclosure listed investments in stocks, bonds and index funds potentially worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. Greene has yet to file a disclosure for 2024, which was due in May. She asked for and received an extension to file that paperwork, which is now due in August.

Her most recent stock purchases will not show up until she files again in 2026.

Ossoff put his liquid assets into a blind trust shortly after taking office. Last year, he introduced legislation that would ban members of Congress and their families, as well as the president and vice president, from owning stock in individual companies.

That bill was passed in committee but never made it to the floor for a vote. Ossoff said he is working with colleagues from both parties in hopes of introducing similar legislation during the current congressional session.

“Members have access to confidential information by virtue of our committee assignments, our access to classified information, and the cozy political relationships that members may have with White House officials or regulators,” Ossoff told The AJC. “It should have been banned years ago.”

While Greene tends to report trades made on her behalf almost immediately, lawmakers actually have up to 45 days after a sale to file the necessary financial disclosures. That means that by mid-May there could evidence that many other members of Congress were also making trades during the stock market turbulence.

In the past, members of Congress from both parties have been criticized for their trading and accused of using the information received in Washington to inform those decisions.

Perdue and former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler were criticized for their stock purchases and sells during the coronavirus pandemic. The Senate Ethics Committee dismissed complaints filed against them and both senators have said they have been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, is a multimillionaire whose active portfolio is often held up as an example why members of Congress and their families should face a ban. The Pelosis have also never been charged with breaking the rules.

Data editor Charles Minshew contributed to this report.