Time for a Heart to Heart for your artistic Savannah garden

The Twist and Plant garden auger on my cheap cordless drill worked like a charm. I planted 100 caladium bulbs in mere minutes. It was so easy I also used it to plant 4-inch bedding plants the next day. When planting was over James and I laughed at how we had fretted so needlessly.

You can do anything with caladiums. At one office complex, James created a look that is like a festival of happiness and color. He chose Heart to Heart Bottle Rocket and Heart to Heart Snowdrift intermingling with Surefire begonias, Unplugged So Blue salvias and Diamond Snow euphorbia with a dash of lime from coleus. He used Heart to Heart caladiums in front porch containers at homes in Old Town of North Columbus mixed with petunias, calibrachoas, begonias and salvias creating a textural feast for the eyes.

At my house I was a little more old-fashioned, perhaps planting Heart to Heart Fast Flash and Heart to Heart Mesmerized with Royal Hawaiian Maui Gold elephant ears all around a windmill palm. The look is lush, exotic and tropical with a feel of the islands. I strategically placed the Heart to Heart Mesmerized to be in visual proximity to a dozen orange and red Soprano impatiens that will also be making their debut in 2022. There is something wondrous about impatiens and caladiums.

There are a couple dozen Heart to Heart caladiums to choose from with more additions in 2022. Go to Heart to Heart Caladiums on Proven Winners web site and you'll find detailed instructions on growing, storing for winter, as well as help choosing the best ones for your amount of sun or shade. Use fertile, well-drained soil and you are in business.

Even though it is June, you can still get months of great color. If you are buying tubers, select those that are plump and firm. Plant them about 2 inches deep with the white side up. If you find yourself planting gallon or 6-inch sized containerized plants; set these in the ground with the top of the root ball even with the soil surface.

You can do with anything with Heart to Heart caladiums; you are the art director.

Norman Winter is a horticulturist and national garden speaker. He is a former director of the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens. Follow him on Facebook at Norman Winter “The Garden Guy.” See more photos and columns by Norman Winter at SavannahNow.com/lifestyle/home-garden/.

