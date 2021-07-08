ajc logo
See Savannah Power Outages Map: Impacts of Tropical Storm Elsa

Savannah Morning News
By Amy Paige Condon, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago
More than 6,500 people remain without power after a weakened but drenching Tropical Storm Elsa moved through Savannah and other parts of Coastal Georgia overnight.

Despite wind speeds near 40 mph and rainfall close to 5 inches in some areas, property damage because of downed trees and flooding reported in Savannah and surrounding communities is less than anticipated. Possible tornado touchdowns have been reported in Camden and Effingham counties, as well as near Port Royal in South Carolina.

Elsa is expected to maintain tropical storm strength as it moves through the Carolinas and up the Atlantic coast Thursday and Friday.

