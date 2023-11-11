Georgia veteran receives new mortgage-free home in Richmond Hill

As she crossed over the threshold of the newly built Pulte home, she dropped to her knees, overcome by emotion as she saw the inside of her new mortgage-free home for the first time. Just as she would gather herself, she would enter another room ― “Oh my God, a washer and dryer. Is there a dishwasher?”

Calmese retired from the U.S. Army after a 14-year career left her permanently disabled due to multiple injuries sustained in combat. She transitioned among moments of praise, gratitude and disbelief as she walked through the fully furnished home, located in the new Heartwood community in Richmond Hill. Receiving the keys on the 248th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, she dedicated the new home to the memory of her father, who served with the Marine in Vietnam, and Army Spc. Chris Holland, who was killed while they were deployed together in 2003 during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Calmese is looking forward to visiting her father and grandparents' graves to continue a tradition her father had carried out of placing a flag to honor their service.

As her family begins to move into the new home, Calmese said this will be one of the best Veterans Days she has ever experienced. “A lot of them I’ve spent overseas, and Veterans Day, I feel like is not just for me, it’s for all who served, who are serving now, and who will serve and I’m just grateful.”

Richard Burkhart is the visual journalist for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at RBBurkhart@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Soldier Stories: Army Veteran celebrates Veterans Day in a new mortgage-free Heartwood home

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Savannah Morning News. Savannah Morning News provides daily news coverage on Coastal Georgia. Visit them at savannahnow.com or on Twitter @SavannahNow.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.