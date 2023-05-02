Savannah Jazz Annual Circle of Friends’ Gig celebrates Cinco de Mayo with Latin flavors

In keeping with the Cinco de Mayo theme there will be a wide selection of heavy Mexican hors d'oeuvres, enough to to call it a dinner. There will also be an open bar, dancing and old-fashioned Mexican party games including piñata smashing stations and adult-sized pin the tail on the donkey.

The Cino de Mayo event also features an online and in-person silent auction featuring great works of art, signed jazz memorabilia, vintage jazz records, and other items ranging in value from $100 up to $5,000.

“There will be a little something for everybody which is very much in the spirit of our organization,” said Fogarty.

There are several vacations up for auction, as well, such as a luxury stay at Hilton Head Island’s Sonesta Resort for two, plus dinner and tickets to a show at the Jazz Corner.

“Some of the featured items are a hunting weekend with Georgia’s own Rolling Stone, Chuck Leavell, so you can go hunting with a Rolling Stone on his plantation outside of Macon for a weekend,” said Fogarty. “Then we have a trip for two to Napa Valley to tour Miner Family Winery, plus attend their annual Benedetto Vintage release concert. That’s a huge concert in the jazz world and features a lot of prominent jazz musicians such as the president and CEO of Benedetto Guitars, Howard Paul, from Savannah, who is always leading the band. You never know who is going to show up for that.”

Savannah Jazz has had an strong year thanks to a successful Savannah Jazz Festival, monthly concerts, educational programs, and the opening of the Savannah Jazz History and Hall of Fame exhibit at the Visitor's Center.

“That’s received a lot of great feedback, and a lot of visitors both locally and from all around,” said Fogarty. “And our monthly concert series is sold out every month with over 300 people a month.”

Savannah Jazz are also excited to announce its next special summer concert, which featured Herb Alpert and Lani Hall last year. This summer Savannah Jazz are hosting the popular Grammy Award-winning jazz fusion band Spyro Gira at Lucas Theatre on July 15. Tickets are already available for that concert on the Savanah Jazz website.

Because Savannah Jazz offers more free events than any other music festival in the Lowcountry, fundraising events such as the Circle of Friends’ Gig are essential for continuing to put on concerts like the Savannah Jazz Festival.

Savannah Jazz has worked tirelessly to keep the jazz tradition alive in Savannah.

“I would encourage people to check out the Savannah Jazz History and Hall of Fame exhibit to learn more about this great part of Savannah’s cultural history that has never been told until now,” said Fogarty. “Hopefully, that will inspire people to learn more about, not only Savannah’s jazz history, but what jazz is in general.”

If You Go

What: Savannah Jazz Circle of Friends' Annual Gig- Cinco de Mayo Style

When: 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m., May 5

Where: Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum, 41 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

Cost: Starting at $75

Info: savannahjazz.org

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Jazz Annual Circle of Friends’ Gig celebrates Cinco de Mayo with Latin flavors

