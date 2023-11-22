OSHA: Steel worker’s death at Hyundai megasite could have been prevented

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Eastern Constructors Inc. did not provide proper equipment to protect workers from falls.

The press release goes on to say OSHA proposed $160,724 in penalties, per federal statute.

“The risks of serious and fatal injuries for people working at these heights are well-known and no step should ever be overlooked during the process of inspecting the worksite for hazards,” said OSHA Acting Area Office Director Jessica Bookman in Savannah. “Eastern Constructors’ failure to protect its employees from the leading cause of death in the construction industry are inexcusable and resulted in tragic consequences.”

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, this is not the first time Eastern Constructors Inc. has been investigated. The company has been inspected regarding four other fatalities. The press release notes: “These inspections resulted in serious and willful violations for hazards related to steel erection, including fall protection.”

