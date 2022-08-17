Mark Stegall indicted on 10 counts of homicide for deadly Memorial weekend boat crash that killed 5

A joint investigation by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Chatham County District Attorney concluded that Stegall was operating the boat recklessly by driving on the wrong side of the channel/river while under the influence of alcohol.

Four members of the Leffler family — Chris, 51, his wife Lori, 50, and their sons Zach, 23, and Nate, 17 — died in the May 28 accident. Robert "Stephen" Chauncey, a passenger in Stegall's boat, also died. Four other people were injured.

Stegall was booked into the Chatham County Jail on one charge, operation of watercraft under the influence of alcohol, drugs or toxic vapor, at the time.

