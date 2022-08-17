BreakingNews
Kemp blasts Fulton DA’s office for playing politics as he fights subpoena
Mark Stegall indicted on 10 counts of homicide for deadly Memorial weekend boat crash that killed 5

Credit: Facebook/ @ChrisLeffler

Credit: Facebook/ @ChrisLeffler

Savannah Morning News
By Drew Favakeh, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

This is a developing story.

On Wednesday, a Chatham County grand jury indicted Mark Christopher Stegall, 45, with 10 counts of first-degree homicide by vessel for the Memorial Day weekend boat collision that killed five people on the Wilmington River.

Credit: Chatham County Sheriff's Office/Detention Center

Credit: Chatham County Sheriff's Office/Detention Center

Stegall has also been indicted with six counts of serious injury by vessel, boating under the influence, and reckless operation.

A joint investigation by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Chatham County District Attorney concluded that Stegall was operating the boat recklessly by driving on the wrong side of the channel/river while under the influence of alcohol.

Four members of the Leffler family — Chris, 51, his wife Lori, 50, and their sons Zach, 23, and Nate, 17 — died in the May 28 accident. Robert "Stephen" Chauncey, a passenger in Stegall's boat, also died. Four other people were injured.

Stegall was booked into the Chatham County Jail on one charge, operation of watercraft under the influence of alcohol, drugs or toxic vapor, at the time.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Mark Stegall indicted on 10 counts of homicide for deadly Memorial weekend boat crash that killed 5

