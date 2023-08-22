Spooky season is just around the corner and USA Today is getting everyone in the spirit by asking which haunted hotel is the best.
While Savannah is known for many hair-rising sites and encounters, perhaps none are better known than The Marshall House, which was occupied by Union soldiers during the Civil War and used as a hospital. The hotel has been featured on numerous lists and shown on travel specials for haunted establishments.
As of Tuesday, Aug. 23, The Marshall House is in third place the USA Today Readers' Choice voting. To vote for the Savannah icon — or one of its spooky competitors — go to https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-haunted-hotel-2023/.
Here are the 18 nominees vying for the title of Best Haunted Hotel:
- Congress Plaza Hotel in Chicago
- Fainting Goat Island Inn in Nichols, New York
- Grand Union Hotel in Fort Benton, Montana
- Hawthorne Hotel in Salem, Massachusetts
- Historic Bullock Hotel in Deadwood, South Dakota
- Historic Occidental Hotel in Buffalo, Wyoming
- Hotel Cassadaga in Cassadaga, Florida
- Hotel Chelsea in New York City
- Hotel Saranac in Saranac Lake, New York
- Jerome Grand Hotel in Jerome, Arizona
- Malaiga Inn in Mobile, Alabama
- The Marshall House in Savannah
- The Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville, North Carolina
- Palace D'Armes Hotel in New Orleans
- Queen Anne Hotel in San Francisco, California
- The Queen Mary in Long Beach, California
- The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado
- The Union Station Nashville Yards in Nashville, Tennessee
Voting ends Monday, Sept. 18 at noon. The winning hotels will be announced on Friday, Sept. 29.
The Marshall House was a runner-up in the 2021 Best Haunted Hotel voting.
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Is The Marshall House in Savannah the best haunted hotel in America? Vote now if you say yes
MEET OUR PARTNER
Today’s story comes from our partner, Savannah Morning News. Savannah Morning News provides daily news coverage on Coastal Georgia. Visit them at savannahnow.com or on Twitter @SavannahNow.
If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.