Spooky season is just around the corner and USA Today is getting everyone in the spirit by asking which haunted hotel is the best.

While Savannah is known for many hair-rising sites and encounters, perhaps none are better known than The Marshall House, which was occupied by Union soldiers during the Civil War and used as a hospital. The hotel has been featured on numerous lists and shown on travel specials for haunted establishments.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 23, The Marshall House is in third place the USA Today Readers' Choice voting. To vote for the Savannah icon — or one of its spooky competitors — go to https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-haunted-hotel-2023/.

Here are the 18 nominees vying for the title of Best Haunted Hotel:

Congress Plaza Hotel in Chicago

Fainting Goat Island Inn in Nichols, New York

Grand Union Hotel in Fort Benton, Montana

Hawthorne Hotel in Salem, Massachusetts

Historic Bullock Hotel in Deadwood, South Dakota

Historic Occidental Hotel in Buffalo, Wyoming

Hotel Cassadaga in Cassadaga, Florida

Hotel Chelsea in New York City

Hotel Saranac in Saranac Lake, New York

Jerome Grand Hotel in Jerome, Arizona

Malaiga Inn in Mobile, Alabama

The Marshall House in Savannah

The Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville, North Carolina

Palace D'Armes Hotel in New Orleans

Queen Anne Hotel in San Francisco, California

The Queen Mary in Long Beach, California

The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado

The Union Station Nashville Yards in Nashville, Tennessee

Voting ends Monday, Sept. 18 at noon. The winning hotels will be announced on Friday, Sept. 29.

The Marshall House was a runner-up in the 2021 Best Haunted Hotel voting.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Is The Marshall House in Savannah the best haunted hotel in America? Vote now if you say yes

