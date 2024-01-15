Hundreds gather to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday in Savannah’s 44th annual parade

"Honestly, when I hear those words, I think of what African Americans have been fighting for this whole time," said Makiyah James, who lives in Hinesville now but grew up attending the parade with her family. "Even if it wasn't his day today, I would still think of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and all the known and unknown heroes who fought for our rights and equality in this world."

Nearly 300 businesses, churches, schools and organizations participated in the parade, including the bands of cross-town rivals Savannah High School and A.E. Beach High School, who performed for the crowd together. Officials for nearby cities Port Wentworth and Garden City were present, as well as some Savannah City Council members.

One of the participants of the parade was a group supporting a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, calling for peace.

“I don’t know if anybody realizes this, but this day is concentrated in peace, I believe,” Lipsey said. “Peace was King’s greatest desire, and I think it should be all of ours. This whole day has a feeling that I think that only God can give and it’s a special day.”

Lucille Tyson Brown grew up about 70 miles from Savannah before moving to the area and said she has not missed the parade since it started. She remembers when the parade was just the first event of the day, before everyone headed to the Civic Center to continue the celebrations.

"It's a family thing for us," Brown said of the parade, which lasted about three hours. "We raised our children to go to the parades, now they go to the parades in the cities they live in. Everybody would make it a point of gathering that day for the great work he's done that has paved the way for so many things that we wouldn't have today."

Destini Ambus is the general assignment reporter for Chatham County municipalities for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach her at dambus@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Hundreds gather to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday in 44th annual parade

