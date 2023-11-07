The U.S. honors its veterans of military service and those who died in the country’s war every year on Nov. 11, the day allied forces signed the armistice with Germany to end World War I in 1918. Savannah’s own Victory Drive is a nearly 20-mile memorial to the city’s men who died in World War I.
This year will mark the 104th year of observance and there are a number of events scheduled for the community to show its appreciation to those who served and those who gave "their last full measure."
Wednesday, Nov. 8
Savannah Chamber's Veterans' Salute and Military Briefing Lunch, Noon, Savannah Marriott Riverfront, 100 General Macintosh Blvd., savannahchamber.com
Thursday, Nov. 9
Screening of "Wild Life" documentary, Mountain Film on Tour Savannah, 6 p.m., Service Brewing Co., 574 Indian St., free for veterans, visitsavannah.com
Friday, Nov. 10
Chatham County Veterans Council presents a Red, White and Blue Affair, 6 to 10 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 3 W. Liberty St., eventbrite.com
Saturday, Nov. 11
City of Savannah Veterans Day Parade, 9:30 a.m., downtown Savannah, savannahga.gov
Ringing of the Bells, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force, 175 Bourne Ave., Pooler, mightyeighth.org
City of Richmond Hill Veterans Day Ceremony, 11 a.m., J.F. Gregory Park, 521 Cedar St., Richmond Hill, richmondhill-ga.gov
Tyler Braden Veterans Day Concert, 6 to 10 p.m., Service Brewing Co., 574 Indian St., servicebrewing.com
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Honor the men and women who serve at one of Savannah’s Veterans Day events
