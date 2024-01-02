Forsyth Farmers Market’s inaugural Farmsgiving celebrates Gullah Geechee cuisine

The focus on Gullah Geechee cookery is a natural connection, says Grim, who hopes diners will walk away with a deeper understanding of the unique foodways and culture the emerged along the coast from Jacksonville, North Carolina, to Jacksonville, Florida, with the introduction of West African ingredients and cooking techniques during America’s history of enslavement.

“I want everyone to understand that this [cuisine] is something to be proud of,” said Grim, adding that Gullah Geechee cooking is often lumped into Southern and Soul food even though it is steeped in coastal staples ― rice, seafood, leafy vegetables and sweet potatoes ― a traditionally healthy, vegetable-forward diet.

“This is what my ancestors built out of nothing. We were a very innovative people, and that’s something I want to tie back to the market.”

Chef Gina Capers-Willis of What's Gina Cooking is curating the Gullah Geechee menu based upon the dishes she grew up cooking and eating with her own family in Savannah. "My mother's parents had a club-restaurant on Wilmington Island [Saul's Place] for over 50 years, so it was nothing to have Oyster Perloo or my grandmother's delectable deviled crabs regularly at the dining room table."

Her menu will include a Savannah-style Gumbo that will most assuredly include okra, she says. “Let me clear it up right now. The word ‘gumbo’ literally means okra, and it was used as a thickening for the stew. I will honor the way my ancestors made it before me.”

Capers-Willis sees herself as a "culinary griot,” where she continues to tell the story of her people through cooking. To create a culturally based meal is to “respect traditional cooking methods,” she says, and sourcing fresh vegetables and sustainable meats from the Forsyth Farmers’ Market is one way of paying homage.

“I handpicked everything that will be used. I know when I get collard or okra from Miss Helen with Joseph Fields Farm that is it local and fresh.”

Grim is excited to break bread with the community at Farmsgiving.

“Gina will come from a place of love; that is always infused in our cooking,” she says, and she hopes the dinner will broaden the way people approach the market and rethink the food available there.

“People have a misconception that shopping at a farmers’ market is only for the affluent,” said Grim, who earned a Ph.D. in urban planning, public policy and design. She emphasizes, however, that good, wholesome ingredients are the foundation of food that nurtures, nourishes and stretches.

She grew up on vegetable-forward, one-pot meals, especially beans and rice flavored with a little bit of pork. It’s the same meal she served her family while she pursued her degree and her husband was in the service. “It kept my boys alive and kept me sane. Eating healthy doesn't have to look like what we see on TV."

If You Go >>

What: Forsyth Farmers' Market Inaugural Gullah Geechee Farmsgiving

When: 11:30 a.m., Jan. 7

Where: Lake Villa Marie, 6 Dolan Drive, Isle of Hope

Tickets: Children 5 and under, Free; Ages 6-12, $50 each; Adults, $100 each; Table for 10, $900

Info: forsythfarmersmarket.com/gullah-geechee-farmsgiving

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Forsyth Farmers' Market's inaugural Farmsgiving celebrates Gullah Geechee cuisine

