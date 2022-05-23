Eastern Wharf brings a party to the park with Savannah bands Donna Savage, Little Gracie

The newly developed Eastern Wharf residential area has been hosting food trucks on Thursdays for residents, and organizers had the idea to take the experience up a notch.

"Everyone involved in Eastern Wharf wants the park to be a place that brings people together to have fun and to enjoy the culture and arts that make the Savannah community so unique," shared Kayne Lanahan, Executive Director for Program Management, The Park at Eastern Wharf.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

"We saw the opportunity to expand that into the park and create a larger free community event for everyone by adding additional trucks as well as live music with local bands."

The May 26 event will feature vendors from Rita's Italian Ice and Latin Chicks food truck. Live music will be provided by Savannah musical groups Little Gracie, and Donna Savage.

Donna Savage around town: 2022 Savannah Stopover Music Festival kick-off at Service Brewing

"We want it to be a casual, bring-your-family-and-friends kind of event," Lanahan said. "Pack a lawn chair or blanket and kick back as a great way to launch the long holiday weekend."

Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright / For Do Savannah Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright / For Do Savannah

Organizers say the atmosphere creates the perfect setting for a unique Savannah experience, situated along the river, and minutes from River Street and the downtown historic district. "You can walk from River Street, arrive by boat or there's a 700-space garage on site and the free DOT trolley stops just steps from the park," Lanahan noted.

And there's plenty to see and do in the vicinity, making it a great spot to gather people, organizers shared. At the nearby Thompson Savannah, Fleeting and Bar Julian offer dining and drink options, with panoramic views of the city and river.

It’s a new busy anchor at the eastern end of the river, one which provides an ideal setting for plenty of more fun, organizers shared. "All of which will feed into doing unique, curated events in the park for residents and for the Savannah community at large," Lanahan added.

Credit: Dylan Kennedy / For Do Savannah Credit: Dylan Kennedy / For Do Savannah

The live music kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with Little Gracie, a Savannah-based four-piece Southern Rock and Blues band. Donna Savage will follow at 7:30 p.m., a Savannah-based five-piece surf-punk/garage-rock band known for their high energy performances.

As the first of many live events to come at The Park, Eastern Wharf staff they are excited to kick off the new series and welcome the community to experience a new side of the Savannah riverfront.

"The Park at Eastern Wharf lends itself to everything from yoga in the park, to movie nights, concerts, art events, cultural festivals and more," Lanahan added. "There is a lot in the works!"

For more information, visit easternwharfsavannah.com/park/.

IF YOU GO WHAT: The Park at Eastern Wharf, Summer Kickoff! WHEN: Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. WHERE: One Altamaha St. COST: Free and open to the public INFO: easternwharfsavannah.com/park/

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Eastern Wharf brings a party to the park with Savannah bands Donna Savage, Little Gracie