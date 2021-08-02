A spokesperson for Parker’s said the company expects to have an announcement about the globe site in the coming weeks.

The revised November plan kept the quick service restaurant, shown as a Chick-Fil-A, at the corner of DeRenne and White Bluff. The coffee shop wasn’t included on the plan.

The sphere was erected by the Savannah Gas Co. in 1957 as an emergency holding station for natural gas. Two years later, it was painted like the Earth, with a big arrow pointing to Savannah. The original design was painted by James Ellison and Leo Berkemeier of Turner Outdoor Advertising Co.

Once called the largest of its kind in the world — 60 feet in diameter — the globe was operable until the 1970s and was maintained by the gas company until the early ’90s.

A to Z Coating bought the structure in early 1998 from Savannah Gas Co. and repainted the globe to resemble what Earth looks like from space.

Prior to Parker's purchasing the property, the site was most recently owned by Lewis Commercial Properties LLC.

Katie Nussbaum is the city and county government reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Contact her at knussbaum@savannahnow.com. Twitter: KmartSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah globe property moves closer to redevelopment after sale to Parker's