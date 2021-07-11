Savannah galleries: Enter Historic Savannah Foundation summer photo contest

Gallery Listings

"3+ Dozen" by various artists: 6-8 p.m. opening July 16 with gallery profits donated to programs at Forsyth Farmers Market throughout the run of show; Location Gallery @ Austin Hill Realty, 251 Bull St. "3+Dozen" runs through Aug 13. in the main gallery

The show is about individual items that usually come in a dozen. From food products, roses, Greco-Roman Gods, roses, Eastern and Western zodiac signs, Days of Christmas and major arcana from playing cards, this art showcases one individual component from a set of twelve. All the singular studies collect as a visual feast of 3+ Dozen, perhaps indicative of the way we, as almost post pandemic, collect back together after isolating, according to the gallery.

Mediums include painting, photography, sculpture, mixed media and more with 17 local artists including Stacie Jean Albano, August Alderman, Claire Barrett, Lennie Ciliento, Jenny Eitel, Maxx Feist, James Graham, Mary Hartman, Ahmad Jackson, Robin Johnson, Rubi McGrory, Marta McWhorter, Michelle Perez, Peter E. Roberts, Shelley Smith, Rose Marie Woulfe and Jason Zimmer.

Artists for July: Gallery 209, 209 E. River St., gallery209savannah.com. Derek Larson and Dale Robinson.

Larson is a ceramics artist with a background in comics and illustration. He earned his MFA in sequential art, or comics, in 2010 from Savannah College of Art and Design. He finds inspiration from the architecture, natural beauty, and quirky characters in Savannah that bring this storybook city to life.

Robinson enjoys photographing landscapes that utilize fog, mist and shadow to convey the feeling of Savannah and the Lowcountry. Many of the images are iconic Savannah landmarks captured in his unique way. He also photographs coastal birds, especially the egrets and herons found around Savannah. He is sold exclusively through Gallery 209.

Southbound visual interpretation with music: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday through Sept. 11; Photopoint Gallery, 30 Cherokee St., Richmond Hill.

Southbound is an art exhibit visually interpreting Georgia's vibrant and diverse musical heritage. Fifteen songs form the playlist, a selection which includes only music performed, arranged, written, composed, produced, and/or created by a music artist from Georgia. The list features a wide variety of genre: rock, jazz, pop, and R&B, to soul, country and folk. Starts with "Southbound" by the Allman Brothers. Artists shall create an original work of art that depicts a song/artist and/or its various aspects (lyrics, melodies, story, etc.) from the playlist, to visually interpret the obvious to the abstract, from the down and dirty, to the sublime. Details and the playlist online at artsonthecoast.org/2021-annual-exhibit.

"The Play of Light": noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday through July 25; Sulfur Studios, 2301 Bull St.; by Kathy and Maggie Hayes. Mother and daughter have created the collaborative exhibition. Maggie's figurative paintings explore the body in nature's light, and Kathy's ceramics and installations explore the colors and reflections of light through water and earth; sulfurstudios.org/playoflight.

"Deep Breath" by Bridget Conn: through July 31; On View Artist in Residency, Sulfur Studios, 2301 Bull St. Photographic artist and educator Conn conversation and portrait session combines experimental photography and printmaking to create a unique body of work. Studio Hours, noon-5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays.

"Renewing the Reclaimed": 7 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through July 20; Deborah Sherron Miller at The Sentient Bean, 13 E. Park Ave. Focus on human experience and impact – in nature, in expression, and through what we create. Her main platforms are mixed media, oil, and acrylic, and jewelry has etched a foundation in her artistic space as well. Miller's mixed media art is a journey of self-exploration and social consciousness.

Kitt Dobry: Through July 30; JEA Gallery, 5111 Abercorn St.; Pooler resident, her illustration work focuses on creating fantastic creatures in a realistic style and her fine art focus this year explores comfort food. graduated from Moore College of Art and Design with a BFA in Illustration and a BFA in Art History in 2009.

Teachers as Trailblazers in Savannah: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday through July 31; Massie Heritage Center, 207 E. Gordon St.; $9 for adults, $7 for seniors. This 19th century to the present exhibition pays tribute to many educators in Savannah who have fought against rigid societal norms and legislation to pave the road toward progress. The narrative spans over two centuries and outlines the evolution of Savannah's educational system, focusing on its trailblazers. Themes include a re-imaged principal's office from 1856, the African American Experience in Education, Kindergarten and the Progressive Movement, Youth Organizations and Empowerment, and Contemporary Icons.

Civil War Medicine in Savannah: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, noon-4 p.m. extended through the summer; Massie Heritage Center, 207 E. Gordon St.; admission price varies. Near the end of the Civil War in 1865, Massie School was converted into a Union hospital by Gen. William Sherman. Learn more about this pivotal role Massie served, including about Civil War surgery and pharmacology with a visually engaging exhibit on display in our Heritage Classroom.

Ongoing

ARTS Southeast: New nonprofit with a mission to make Savannah a destination for art and culture in the Southeast by supporting established and emerging artists and engaging a diverse community with programming by developing awareness and appreciation of the arts. Sulfur Studios is flagship program. Executive Director is Emily Earl. artssoutheast.org.

Savannah African Art Museum: Tours from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, with last tour beginning at 4 p.m.; 201 E. 37th St.; savannahafricanartmuseum.org. Virtual tours noon Monday-Friday on the museum’s Facebook. Workshops continue online.

Irritable Pelican Artisan Gallery: 10 a,m.-4 p.m.; 802 1st St., Tybee Island; irritablepelicanartisangallery.com.

